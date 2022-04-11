SAN ANTONIO (120)
Johnson 8-19 7-7 24, Vassell 4-11 4-4 15, Poeltl 6-11 0-0 12, Murray 5-15 6-6 17, Primo 2-2 0-0 4, Bates-Diop 3-6 2-2 8, Cacok 0-0 0-0 0, Collins 3-3 2-2 8, Wieskamp 0-0 0-0 0, Landale 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 5-9 0-0 12, Richardson 6-12 2-2 18. Totals 43-89 23-23 120.
DALLAS (130)
Bullock 1-6 1-1 4, Finney-Smith 6-7 0-0 16, Powell 5-6 2-6 12, Brunson 7-13 1-2 18, Doncic 8-18 8-8 26, Bertans 3-4 0-0 8, Chriss 2-7 2-2 6, Wright 0-0 2-2 2, Marjanovic 2-4 0-0 4, Burke 1-3 0-0 3, Dinwiddie 3-7 0-0 8, Green 3-5 0-0 7, Pinson 5-5 2-2 16. Totals 46-85 18-23 130.
|San Antonio
|29
|30
|23
|38
|—
|120
|Dallas
|28
|31
|38
|33
|—
|130
3-Point Goals_San Antonio 11-31 (Richardson 4-7, Vassell 3-8, Jones 2-4, Johnson 1-6, Murray 1-6), Dallas 20-36 (Pinson 4-4, Finney-Smith 4-5, Brunson 3-7, Bertans 2-3, Dinwiddie 2-4, Doncic 2-5, Burke 1-1, Bullock 1-3, Green 1-3, Marjanovic 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 35 (Poeltl 10), Dallas 43 (Doncic 8). Assists_San Antonio 26 (Murray 7), Dallas 34 (Doncic 9). Total Fouls_San Antonio 17, Dallas 16. A_20,270 (19,200)
