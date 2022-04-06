DALLAS (131)
Bullock 3-5 0-0 9, Finney-Smith 5-7 0-0 13, Powell 3-3 3-3 9, Brunson 9-15 5-6 24, Doncic 8-21 8-13 26, Bertans 3-6 0-0 9, Chriss 3-5 5-6 12, Burke 0-1 0-0 0, Dinwiddie 5-10 3-4 13, Green 5-6 0-0 12, Ntilikina 1-1 0-0 2, Pinson 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 45-80 26-34 131.
DETROIT (113)
Bey 1-11 4-4 7, Livers 2-5 2-2 7, Stewart 6-13 4-4 19, Cunningham 7-19 10-11 25, Hayes 3-9 4-4 11, Pickett 4-5 0-0 10, Key 5-6 3-5 14, Edwards 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 2-5 4-4 9, Lee 5-7 1-1 11. Totals 35-82 32-35 113.
|Dallas
|32
|33
|34
|32
|—
|131
|Detroit
|34
|24
|28
|27
|—
|113
3-Point Goals_Dallas 15-33 (Bertans 3-5, Bullock 3-5, Finney-Smith 3-5, Green 2-3, Doncic 2-11, Chriss 1-1, Brunson 1-2, Dinwiddie 0-1), Detroit 11-30 (Stewart 3-3, Pickett 2-3, Key 1-2, Hayes 1-3, Jackson 1-3, Livers 1-3, Cunningham 1-4, Bey 1-6, Lee 0-1, Edwards 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 41 (Doncic 8), Detroit 42 (Stewart 14). Assists_Dallas 28 (Doncic 14), Detroit 26 (Cunningham 9). Total Fouls_Dallas 24, Detroit 21. A_18,422 (20,491)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.