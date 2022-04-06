FGFTReb
DALLASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bullock31:133-50-00-3229
Finney-Smith35:445-70-01-33213
Powell30:193-33-32-7059
Brunson34:379-155-61-63324
Doncic33:578-218-131-814426
Dinwiddie23:225-103-42-43213
Green21:225-60-00-71312
Bertans12:273-60-00-2219
Chriss10:203-55-61-10212
Burke2:130-10-00-0000
Ntilikina2:131-10-00-0002
Pinson2:130-02-20-0002
Totals240:0045-8026-348-412824131

Percentages: FG .563, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 15-33, .455 (Bertans 3-5, Bullock 3-5, Finney-Smith 3-5, Green 2-3, Doncic 2-11, Chriss 1-1, Brunson 1-2, Dinwiddie 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Powell).

Turnovers: 10 (Doncic 6, Dinwiddie 2, Bullock, Finney-Smith).

Steals: 8 (Green 2, Brunson, Chriss, Dinwiddie, Doncic, Finney-Smith, Powell).

Technical Fouls: Dinwiddie, 2:48 third.

FGFTReb
DETROITMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bey33:301-114-40-1527
Livers25:382-52-21-2117
Stewart28:266-134-46-141419
Cunningham38:217-1910-111-79425
Hayes30:043-94-40-42411
Pickett20:054-50-00-30310
Key19:125-63-51-51214
Lee18:375-71-11-34111
Jackson16:282-54-41-3309
Edwards9:390-20-00-0000
Totals240:0035-8232-3511-422621113

Percentages: FG .427, FT .914.

3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Stewart 3-3, Pickett 2-3, Key 1-2, Hayes 1-3, Jackson 1-3, Livers 1-3, Cunningham 1-4, Bey 1-6, Lee 0-1, Edwards 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Key 3, Cunningham, Stewart).

Turnovers: 10 (Cunningham 5, Edwards, Hayes, Key, Lee, Stewart).

Steals: 7 (Cunningham 2, Hayes 2, Bey, Key, Lee).

Technical Fouls: Cunningham, 5:32 fourth.

Dallas32333432131
Detroit34242827113

A_18,422 (20,491). T_2:13.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you