|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DALLAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bullock
|31:13
|3-5
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|9
|Finney-Smith
|35:44
|5-7
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|2
|13
|Powell
|30:19
|3-3
|3-3
|2-7
|0
|5
|9
|Brunson
|34:37
|9-15
|5-6
|1-6
|3
|3
|24
|Doncic
|33:57
|8-21
|8-13
|1-8
|14
|4
|26
|Dinwiddie
|23:22
|5-10
|3-4
|2-4
|3
|2
|13
|Green
|21:22
|5-6
|0-0
|0-7
|1
|3
|12
|Bertans
|12:27
|3-6
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|9
|Chriss
|10:20
|3-5
|5-6
|1-1
|0
|2
|12
|Burke
|2:13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Ntilikina
|2:13
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Pinson
|2:13
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|45-80
|26-34
|8-41
|28
|24
|131
Percentages: FG .563, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 15-33, .455 (Bertans 3-5, Bullock 3-5, Finney-Smith 3-5, Green 2-3, Doncic 2-11, Chriss 1-1, Brunson 1-2, Dinwiddie 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Powell).
Turnovers: 10 (Doncic 6, Dinwiddie 2, Bullock, Finney-Smith).
Steals: 8 (Green 2, Brunson, Chriss, Dinwiddie, Doncic, Finney-Smith, Powell).
Technical Fouls: Dinwiddie, 2:48 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DETROIT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bey
|33:30
|1-11
|4-4
|0-1
|5
|2
|7
|Livers
|25:38
|2-5
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|1
|7
|Stewart
|28:26
|6-13
|4-4
|6-14
|1
|4
|19
|Cunningham
|38:21
|7-19
|10-11
|1-7
|9
|4
|25
|Hayes
|30:04
|3-9
|4-4
|0-4
|2
|4
|11
|Pickett
|20:05
|4-5
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|10
|Key
|19:12
|5-6
|3-5
|1-5
|1
|2
|14
|Lee
|18:37
|5-7
|1-1
|1-3
|4
|1
|11
|Jackson
|16:28
|2-5
|4-4
|1-3
|3
|0
|9
|Edwards
|9:39
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|35-82
|32-35
|11-42
|26
|21
|113
Percentages: FG .427, FT .914.
3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Stewart 3-3, Pickett 2-3, Key 1-2, Hayes 1-3, Jackson 1-3, Livers 1-3, Cunningham 1-4, Bey 1-6, Lee 0-1, Edwards 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Key 3, Cunningham, Stewart).
Turnovers: 10 (Cunningham 5, Edwards, Hayes, Key, Lee, Stewart).
Steals: 7 (Cunningham 2, Hayes 2, Bey, Key, Lee).
Technical Fouls: Cunningham, 5:32 fourth.
|Dallas
|32
|33
|34
|32
|—
|131
|Detroit
|34
|24
|28
|27
|—
|113
A_18,422 (20,491). T_2:13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.