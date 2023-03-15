FGFTReb
DALLASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bullock45:576-112-20-132120
Kleber27:311-40-00-2223
Powell29:168-86-74-82322
Green45:169-181-21-37521
Hardy38:015-179-102-64222
Wood28:208-1710-113-133528
Wright IV22:584-52-30-42211
Holiday12:250-10-00-1000
Bertans11:452-40-00-1126
McGee3:311-12-20-1034
Totals265:0044-8632-3710-522325137

Percentages: FG .512, FT .865.

3-Point Goals: 17-33, .515 (Bullock 6-10, Hardy 3-5, Bertans 2-4, Wood 2-4, Green 2-5, Wright IV 1-1, Kleber 1-3, Holiday 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Bertans 2, Wood, Wright IV).

Turnovers: 18 (Wood 4, Wright IV 4, Kleber 3, Green 2, Hardy 2, Holiday, McGee, Powell).

Steals: 4 (Bullock 2, Bertans, Green).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SAN ANTONIOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson36:0311-252-62-82627
Langford20:465-106-64-40317
Mamukelashvili33:154-130-03-72310
Graham32:554-81-30-35313
Jones32:026-111-20-15113
Branham29:298-122-20-52420
Wesley23:084-103-54-64111
Barlow21:333-50-00-4136
McDermott20:103-80-20-4229
Dieng15:391-50-03-5342
Totals265:0049-10715-2616-472630128

Percentages: FG .458, FT .577.

3-Point Goals: 15-34, .441 (Graham 4-7, McDermott 3-5, Johnson 3-8, Branham 2-3, Mamukelashvili 2-7, Langford 1-1, Jones 0-1, Dieng 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Dieng 2, Barlow, Langford).

Turnovers: 10 (Barlow 2, Branham 2, Johnson 2, McDermott 2, Wesley 2).

Steals: 7 (Wesley 3, Barlow 2, Graham, Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

Dallas2832283316137
San Antonio293332277128

A_18,354 (18,581). T_2:37.

