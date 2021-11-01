Dallas0310720
Minnesota733316

First Quarter

Min_Thielen 20 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 11:49. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:11. Key Play: Cousins 31 pass to Conklin on 3rd-and-2. Minnesota 7, Dallas 0.

Second Quarter

Dal_FG Zuerlein 38, 6:09. Drive: 12 plays, 60 yards, 6:25. Key Plays: Rush 29 pass to Cooper; Pollard 6 run on 3rd-and-6; Rush 9 pass to C.Wilson on 3rd-and-4. Minnesota 7, Dallas 3.

Min_FG G.Joseph 45, 1:44. Drive: 12 plays, 44 yards, 4:25. Key Play: Cousins 32 pass to Thielen on 4th-and-1. Minnesota 10, Dallas 3.

Third Quarter

Dal_C.Wilson 73 pass from Rush (Zuerlein kick), 14:07. Drive: 4 plays, 75 yards, 00:53. Dallas 10, Minnesota 10.

Min_FG G.Joseph 40, 6:31. Drive: 7 plays, 33 yards, 3:01. Key Plays: Cousins 18 pass to Jefferson; Cousins 7 pass to Conklin on 3rd-and-12. Minnesota 13, Dallas 10.

Dal_FG Zuerlein 39, :04. Drive: 5 plays, 51 yards, 2:07. Key Play: C.Wilson 35 pass to Lamb. Dallas 13, Minnesota 13.

Fourth Quarter

Min_FG G.Joseph 24, 2:51. Drive: 10 plays, 69 yards, 5:17. Key Play: Cousins 6 pass to Thielen on 3rd-and-11. Minnesota 16, Dallas 13.

Dal_Cooper 5 pass from Rush (Zuerlein kick), :51. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 2:00. Key Plays: Rush 33 pass to Cooper; Rush 18 pass to Cooper; Rush 15 pass to Elliott on 3rd-and-11. Dallas 20, Minnesota 16.

A_66,633.

DalMin
FIRST DOWNS2317
Rushing44
Passing176
Penalty27
THIRD DOWN EFF7-141-13
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-01-2
TOTAL NET YARDS419278
Total Plays6861
Avg Gain6.24.6
NET YARDS RUSHING78101
Rushes2424
Avg per rush3.254.208
NET YARDS PASSING341177
Sacked-Yds lost3-191-7
Gross-Yds passing360184
Completed-Att.25-4123-36
Had Intercepted10
Yards-Pass Play7.754.784
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB5-5-55-5-4
PUNTS-Avg.4-45.256-39.5
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE2619
Punt Returns2-41-7
Kickoff Returns1-220-0
Interceptions0-01-12
PENALTIES-Yds11-967-57
FUMBLES-Lost2-11-0
TIME OF POSSESSION32:3227:28

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 16-50, Pollard 7-26, Rush 1-2. Minnesota, Cook 18-78, Cousins 3-18, Mattison 2-5, Ham 1-0.

PASSING_Dallas, Rush 24-40-1-325, C.Wilson 1-1-0-35. Minnesota, Cousins 23-35-0-184, Jefferson 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Cooper 8-122, Lamb 6-112, Elliott 4-23, C.Wilson 3-84, Schultz 2-11, N.Brown 1-7, Pollard 1-1. Minnesota, Thielen 6-78, Conklin 5-57, Ham 3-3, Jefferson 2-21, Osborn 2-10, Mattison 2-(minus 5), Herndon 1-7, Stocker 1-7, Smith-Marsette 1-6.

PUNT RETURNS_Dallas, C.Wilson 1-7, Lamb 1-(minus 3). Minnesota, Osborn 1-7.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Dallas, Pollard 1-22. Minnesota, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Dallas, Parsons 10-1-0, Kearse 5-1-0, Lewis 5-0-0, A.Brown 4-1-0, D.Wilson 2-2-0, Hamilton 2-1-0, Vander Esch 2-1-0, Armstrong 2-0-0, Golston 2-0-0, Kazee 2-0-0, Watkins 2-0-0, Hooker 1-1-0, Gregory 1-0-1, Diggs 1-0-0, Jarwin 1-0-0, Neal 1-0-0, Odighizuwa 0-3-0, Basham 0-1-0. Minnesota, H.Smith 7-2-0, Dantzler 7-0-0, Kendricks 5-1-1, Woods 4-4-1, Breeland 4-3-0, Barr 3-3-0, Hunter 3-2-0, Alexander 2-0-0, Vigil 1-3-0, Tomlinson 1-2-0, Watts 1-2-0, Wonnum 1-1-0, Griffen 1-0-1, Bynum 1-0-0, Richardson 0-3-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Dallas, None. Minnesota, Woods 1-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Zuerlein 43.

OFFICIALS_Referee Scott Novak, Ump Ramon George, HL Derick Bowers, LJ Walt Coleman IV, FJ Mike Weatherford, SJ David Meslow, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Matt Sumstine.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you