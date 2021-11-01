|Dallas
First Quarter
Min_Thielen 20 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 11:49. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:11. Key Play: Cousins 31 pass to Conklin on 3rd-and-2. Minnesota 7, Dallas 0.
Second Quarter
Dal_FG Zuerlein 38, 6:09. Drive: 12 plays, 60 yards, 6:25. Key Plays: Rush 29 pass to Cooper; Pollard 6 run on 3rd-and-6; Rush 9 pass to C.Wilson on 3rd-and-4. Minnesota 7, Dallas 3.
Min_FG G.Joseph 45, 1:44. Drive: 12 plays, 44 yards, 4:25. Key Play: Cousins 32 pass to Thielen on 4th-and-1. Minnesota 10, Dallas 3.
Third Quarter
Dal_C.Wilson 73 pass from Rush (Zuerlein kick), 14:07. Drive: 4 plays, 75 yards, 00:53. Dallas 10, Minnesota 10.
Min_FG G.Joseph 40, 6:31. Drive: 7 plays, 33 yards, 3:01. Key Plays: Cousins 18 pass to Jefferson; Cousins 7 pass to Conklin on 3rd-and-12. Minnesota 13, Dallas 10.
Dal_FG Zuerlein 39, :04. Drive: 5 plays, 51 yards, 2:07. Key Play: C.Wilson 35 pass to Lamb. Dallas 13, Minnesota 13.
Fourth Quarter
Min_FG G.Joseph 24, 2:51. Drive: 10 plays, 69 yards, 5:17. Key Play: Cousins 6 pass to Thielen on 3rd-and-11. Minnesota 16, Dallas 13.
Dal_Cooper 5 pass from Rush (Zuerlein kick), :51. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 2:00. Key Plays: Rush 33 pass to Cooper; Rush 18 pass to Cooper; Rush 15 pass to Elliott on 3rd-and-11. Dallas 20, Minnesota 16.
A_66,633.
|Dal
|Min
|FIRST DOWNS
|23
|17
|Rushing
|4
|4
|Passing
|17
|6
|Penalty
|2
|7
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|7-14
|1-13
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|1-2
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|419
|278
|Total Plays
|68
|61
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|4.6
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|78
|101
|Rushes
|24
|24
|Avg per rush
|3.25
|4.208
|NET YARDS PASSING
|341
|177
|Sacked-Yds lost
|3-19
|1-7
|Gross-Yds passing
|360
|184
|Completed-Att.
|25-41
|23-36
|Had Intercepted
|1
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|7.75
|4.784
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-5-5
|5-5-4
|PUNTS-Avg.
|4-45.25
|6-39.5
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|26
|19
|Punt Returns
|2-4
|1-7
|Kickoff Returns
|1-22
|0-0
|Interceptions
|0-0
|1-12
|PENALTIES-Yds
|11-96
|7-57
|FUMBLES-Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|32:32
|27:28
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 16-50, Pollard 7-26, Rush 1-2. Minnesota, Cook 18-78, Cousins 3-18, Mattison 2-5, Ham 1-0.
PASSING_Dallas, Rush 24-40-1-325, C.Wilson 1-1-0-35. Minnesota, Cousins 23-35-0-184, Jefferson 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Cooper 8-122, Lamb 6-112, Elliott 4-23, C.Wilson 3-84, Schultz 2-11, N.Brown 1-7, Pollard 1-1. Minnesota, Thielen 6-78, Conklin 5-57, Ham 3-3, Jefferson 2-21, Osborn 2-10, Mattison 2-(minus 5), Herndon 1-7, Stocker 1-7, Smith-Marsette 1-6.
PUNT RETURNS_Dallas, C.Wilson 1-7, Lamb 1-(minus 3). Minnesota, Osborn 1-7.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Dallas, Pollard 1-22. Minnesota, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Dallas, Parsons 10-1-0, Kearse 5-1-0, Lewis 5-0-0, A.Brown 4-1-0, D.Wilson 2-2-0, Hamilton 2-1-0, Vander Esch 2-1-0, Armstrong 2-0-0, Golston 2-0-0, Kazee 2-0-0, Watkins 2-0-0, Hooker 1-1-0, Gregory 1-0-1, Diggs 1-0-0, Jarwin 1-0-0, Neal 1-0-0, Odighizuwa 0-3-0, Basham 0-1-0. Minnesota, H.Smith 7-2-0, Dantzler 7-0-0, Kendricks 5-1-1, Woods 4-4-1, Breeland 4-3-0, Barr 3-3-0, Hunter 3-2-0, Alexander 2-0-0, Vigil 1-3-0, Tomlinson 1-2-0, Watts 1-2-0, Wonnum 1-1-0, Griffen 1-0-1, Bynum 1-0-0, Richardson 0-3-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Dallas, None. Minnesota, Woods 1-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Zuerlein 43.
OFFICIALS_Referee Scott Novak, Ump Ramon George, HL Derick Bowers, LJ Walt Coleman IV, FJ Mike Weatherford, SJ David Meslow, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Matt Sumstine.