|Dallas
|6
|9
|6
|0
|—
|21
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|0
|3
|0
|—
|6
First Quarter
Dal_Elliott 13 run (kick failed), 6:37. Drive: 2 plays, 13 yards, 00:09. Key Play: Lewis 18 interception return to N.Y. Giants 13. Dallas 6, N.Y. Giants 0.
NYG_FG Gano 35, :37. Drive: 12 plays, 58 yards, 5:54. Key Plays: Barkley 5 run on 3rd-and-1; Booker 28 run; Glennon 2 pass to Barkley on 3rd-and-1. Dallas 6, N.Y. Giants 3.
Second Quarter
Dal_FG Zuerlein 26, 10:30. Drive: 11 plays, 58 yards, 5:07. Key Plays: Clement kick return to Dallas 34; Pollard 17 run; Prescott 19 pass to Gallup; Prescott 9 pass to Lamb on 3rd-and-4; Elliott 2 run on 3rd-and-7. Dallas 9, N.Y. Giants 3.
Dal_FG Zuerlein 42, 1:39. Drive: 16 plays, 68 yards, 6:37. Key Plays: Elliott 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Elliott 10 run on 3rd-and-1; Prescott 11 pass to Lamb; Pollard 12 run. Dallas 12, N.Y. Giants 3.
Dal_FG Zuerlein 27, :00. Drive: 6 plays, 37 yards, 00:41. Key Plays: Prescott 7 pass to Schultz on 3rd-and-4; Prescott 15 pass to Schultz. Dallas 15, N.Y. Giants 3.
Third Quarter
NYG_FG Gano 42, 12:05. Drive: 9 plays, 51 yards, 2:55. Key Plays: Glennon 3 pass to Engram on 3rd-and-4; Booker 31 run on 4th-and-1; Booker 6 run on 3rd-and-20. Dallas 15, N.Y. Giants 6.
Dal_Schultz 1 pass from Prescott (kick failed), 2:05. Drive: 5 plays, 29 yards, 2:28. Key Plays: Prescott 16 pass to Lamb; Prescott 10 pass to Sprinkle. Dallas 21, N.Y. Giants 6.
A_77,413.
|Dal
|NYG
|FIRST DOWNS
|23
|15
|Rushing
|9
|3
|Passing
|14
|10
|Penalty
|0
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|8-14
|6-14
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|1-3
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|328
|302
|Total Plays
|70
|61
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|5.0
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|125
|124
|Rushes
|30
|24
|Avg per rush
|4.167
|5.167
|NET YARDS PASSING
|203
|178
|Sacked-Yds lost
|3-14
|1-3
|Gross-Yds passing
|217
|181
|Completed-Att.
|28-37
|19-36
|Had Intercepted
|0
|3
|Yards-Pass Play
|5.075
|4.811
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-4-4
|3-1-1
|PUNTS-Avg.
|4-40.0
|2-50.5
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|68
|15
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-50
|1-15
|Interceptions
|3-18
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|6-45
|6-34
|FUMBLES-Lost
|3-1
|1-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|33:23
|26:37
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Dallas, Pollard 12-74, Elliott 16-52, Prescott 2-(minus 1). N.Y. Giants, Booker 8-74, Barkley 15-50, Glennon 1-0.
PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 28-37-0-217. N.Y. Giants, Glennon 13-24-3-99, Fromm 6-12-0-82.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Schultz 8-67, Lamb 6-50, Gallup 3-32, Elliott 3-20, Pollard 3-13, Sprinkle 2-21, Cooper 2-8, Turner 1-6. N.Y. Giants, Engram 4-33, Barkley 4-24, Golladay 3-53, Slayton 2-23, Shepard 2-15, Booker 2-8, C.Johnson 1-16, Rudolph 1-9.
PUNT RETURNS_Dallas, None. N.Y. Giants, None.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Dallas, Clement 2-50. N.Y. Giants, Cooper 1-15.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Dallas, Hooker 5-1-0, A.Brown 5-0-0, Neal 4-3-0, Kearse 4-2-0, Lawrence 4-1-0, Kazee 3-4-0, Diggs 3-1-0, Watkins 2-2-0, Gallimore 1-3-.5, Armstrong 1-1-.5, Bohanna 1-1-0, Golston 1-0-0, Lewis 1-0-0, Vander Esch 0-3-0, Parsons 0-1-0. N.Y. Giants, Love 8-2-0, Ryan 8-2-0, Crowder 6-6-0, J.Williams 4-1-0, Carter 3-1-2, J.Smith 3-1-0, L.Williams 3-0-0, Ojulari 2-2-.5, Shelton 2-1-0, Bradberry 2-0-0, Roche 1-2-.5, B.McKinney 1-2-0, A.Johnson 1-1-0, Ragland 1-1-0, E.Smith 1-1-0, Booker 1-0-0, Shepard 1-0-0, Thomas 1-0-0, Lawrence 0-3-0, X.McKinney 0-3-0, Crossen 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Dallas, Lewis 1-18, Diggs 1-0, Hooker 1-0. N.Y. Giants, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Jerome Boger, Ump Barry Anderson, HL Frank LeBlanc, LJ Rusty Baynes, FJ Steve Zimmer, SJ Jonah Monroe, BJ Steve Patrick, Replay Ross Smith.