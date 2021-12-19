Dallas696021
N.Y. Giants30306

First Quarter

Dal_Elliott 13 run (kick failed), 6:37.

NYG_FG Gano 35, :37.

Second Quarter

Dal_FG Zuerlein 26, 10:30.

Dal_FG Zuerlein 42, 1:39.

Dal_FG Zuerlein 27, :00.

Third Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 42, 12:05.

Dal_Schultz 1 pass from Prescott (kick failed), 2:05.

A_77,413.

DalNYG
First downs2315
Total Net Yards328302
Rushes-yards30-12524-124
Passing203178
Punt Returns0-00-0
Kickoff Returns2-501-15
Interceptions Ret.3-180-0
Comp-Att-Int28-37-019-36-3
Sacked-Yards Lost3-141-3
Punts4-40.02-50.5
Fumbles-Lost3-11-1
Penalties-Yards6-456-34
Time of Possession33:2326:37

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Pollard 12-74, Elliott 16-52, Prescott 2-(minus 1). N.Y. Giants, Booker 8-74, Barkley 15-50, Glennon 1-0.

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 28-37-0-217. N.Y. Giants, Glennon 13-24-3-99, Fromm 6-12-0-82.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Schultz 8-67, Lamb 6-50, Gallup 3-32, Elliott 3-20, Pollard 3-13, Sprinkle 2-21, Cooper 2-8, Turner 1-6. N.Y. Giants, Engram 4-33, Barkley 4-24, Golladay 3-53, Slayton 2-23, Shepard 2-15, Booker 2-8, C.Johnson 1-16, Rudolph 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

