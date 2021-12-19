|Dallas
|6
|9
|6
|0
|—
|21
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|0
|3
|0
|—
|6
First Quarter
Dal_Elliott 13 run (kick failed), 6:37.
NYG_FG Gano 35, :37.
Second Quarter
Dal_FG Zuerlein 26, 10:30.
Dal_FG Zuerlein 42, 1:39.
Dal_FG Zuerlein 27, :00.
Third Quarter
NYG_FG Gano 42, 12:05.
Dal_Schultz 1 pass from Prescott (kick failed), 2:05.
A_77,413.
|Dal
|NYG
|First downs
|23
|15
|Total Net Yards
|328
|302
|Rushes-yards
|30-125
|24-124
|Passing
|203
|178
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-50
|1-15
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-18
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|28-37-0
|19-36-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-14
|1-3
|Punts
|4-40.0
|2-50.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-45
|6-34
|Time of Possession
|33:23
|26:37
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Dallas, Pollard 12-74, Elliott 16-52, Prescott 2-(minus 1). N.Y. Giants, Booker 8-74, Barkley 15-50, Glennon 1-0.
PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 28-37-0-217. N.Y. Giants, Glennon 13-24-3-99, Fromm 6-12-0-82.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Schultz 8-67, Lamb 6-50, Gallup 3-32, Elliott 3-20, Pollard 3-13, Sprinkle 2-21, Cooper 2-8, Turner 1-6. N.Y. Giants, Engram 4-33, Barkley 4-24, Golladay 3-53, Slayton 2-23, Shepard 2-15, Booker 2-8, C.Johnson 1-16, Rudolph 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.