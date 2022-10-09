Dallas973322
L.A. Rams370010

First Quarter

Dal_Lawrence 19 fumble return (run failed), 13:27.

Dal_FG Maher 33, 8:43.

LAR_FG Gay 29, 5:22.

Second Quarter

LAR_Kupp 75 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 9:31.

Dal_Pollard 57 run (Maher kick), 7:59.

Third Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 40, 8:11.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 36, 5:32.

A_74,154.

DalLAR
First downs1014
Total Net Yards239323
Rushes-yards34-16315-38
Passing76285
Punt Returns1-123-19
Kickoff Returns0-00-0
Interceptions Ret.1-30-0
Comp-Att-Int10-16-029-44-1
Sacked-Yards Lost3-265-35
Punts6-48.06-37.167
Fumbles-Lost2-02-2
Penalties-Yards5-423-25
Time of Possession29:3030:30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Pollard 8-86, Elliott 22-78, Rush 4-(minus 1). L.A. Rams, Akers 13-33, Kupp 1-4, Powell 1-1.

PASSING_Dallas, Rush 10-16-0-102. L.A. Rams, Stafford 28-42-1-308, Dixon 1-1-0-12, Kupp 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Lamb 5-53, Gallup 4-44, N.Brown 1-5. L.A. Rams, Kupp 7-125, Higbee 7-46, Skowronek 6-41, Henderson 4-30, Al.Robinson 3-12, Atwell 1-54, Gervase 1-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_L.A. Rams, Gay 51.

