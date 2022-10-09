|Dallas
|9
|7
|3
|3
|—
|22
|L.A. Rams
|3
|7
|0
|0
|—
|10
First Quarter
Dal_Lawrence 19 fumble return (run failed), 13:27.
Dal_FG Maher 33, 8:43.
LAR_FG Gay 29, 5:22.
Second Quarter
LAR_Kupp 75 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 9:31.
Dal_Pollard 57 run (Maher kick), 7:59.
Third Quarter
Dal_FG Maher 40, 8:11.
Fourth Quarter
Dal_FG Maher 36, 5:32.
A_74,154.
|Dal
|LAR
|First downs
|10
|14
|Total Net Yards
|239
|323
|Rushes-yards
|34-163
|15-38
|Passing
|76
|285
|Punt Returns
|1-12
|3-19
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-3
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|10-16-0
|29-44-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-26
|5-35
|Punts
|6-48.0
|6-37.167
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|5-42
|3-25
|Time of Possession
|29:30
|30:30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Dallas, Pollard 8-86, Elliott 22-78, Rush 4-(minus 1). L.A. Rams, Akers 13-33, Kupp 1-4, Powell 1-1.
PASSING_Dallas, Rush 10-16-0-102. L.A. Rams, Stafford 28-42-1-308, Dixon 1-1-0-12, Kupp 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Lamb 5-53, Gallup 4-44, N.Brown 1-5. L.A. Rams, Kupp 7-125, Higbee 7-46, Skowronek 6-41, Henderson 4-30, Al.Robinson 3-12, Atwell 1-54, Gervase 1-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_L.A. Rams, Gay 51.
