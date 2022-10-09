Dallas973322
L.A. Rams370010

First Quarter

Dal_Lawrence 19 fumble return (run failed), 13:27. Dallas 6, L.A. Rams 0.

Dal_FG Maher 33, 8:43. Drive: 4 plays, 5 yards, 00:51. Dallas 9, L.A. Rams 0.

LAR_FG Gay 29, 5:22. Drive: 8 plays, 65 yards, 3:21. Key Play: Stafford 54 pass to Atwell. Dallas 9, L.A. Rams 3.

Second Quarter

LAR_Kupp 75 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 9:31. Drive: 3 plays, 83 yards, 1:29. L.A. Rams 10, Dallas 9.

Dal_Pollard 57 run (Maher kick), 7:59. Drive: 4 plays, 75 yards, 1:32. Key Play: Rush 16 pass to Lamb. Dallas 16, L.A. Rams 10.

Third Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 40, 8:11. Drive: 14 plays, 53 yards, 6:49. Key Plays: Pollard 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Rush 27 pass to Gallup on 3rd-and-16; Rush 9 pass to Lamb on 3rd-and-4. Dallas 19, L.A. Rams 10.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 36, 5:32. Drive: 9 plays, 35 yards, 5:37. Key Plays: Elliott 7 run on 3rd-and-2; Rush 11 pass to Lamb on 3rd-and-12. Dallas 22, L.A. Rams 10.

A_74,154.

DalLAR
FIRST DOWNS1014
Rushing62
Passing410
Penalty02
THIRD DOWN EFF5-156-17
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-01-1
TOTAL NET YARDS239323
Total Plays5364
Avg Gain4.55.0
NET YARDS RUSHING16338
Rushes3415
Avg per rush4.7942.533
NET YARDS PASSING76285
Sacked-Yds lost3-265-35
Gross-Yds passing102320
Completed-Att.10-1629-44
Had Intercepted01
Yards-Pass Play4.05.816
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB6-6-63-3-3
PUNTS-Avg.6-48.06-37.167
Punts blocked01
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE1519
Punt Returns1-123-19
Kickoff Returns0-00-0
Interceptions1-30-0
PENALTIES-Yds5-423-25
FUMBLES-Lost2-02-2
TIME OF POSSESSION29:3030:30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Pollard 8-86, Elliott 22-78, Rush 4-(minus 1). L.A. Rams, Akers 13-33, Kupp 1-4, Powell 1-1.

PASSING_Dallas, Rush 10-16-0-102. L.A. Rams, Stafford 28-42-1-308, Dixon 1-1-0-12, Kupp 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Lamb 5-53, Gallup 4-44, N.Brown 1-5. L.A. Rams, Kupp 7-125, Higbee 7-46, Skowronek 6-41, Henderson 4-30, Al.Robinson 3-12, Atwell 1-54, Gervase 1-12.

PUNT RETURNS_Dallas, Turpin 1-12. L.A. Rams, Powell 3-19.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Dallas, None. L.A. Rams, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Dallas, Diggs 6-0-0, Barr 4-2-0, Wilson 4-2-0, Parsons 3-2-2, A.Brown 3-2-0, Vander Esch 3-2-0, Lewis 3-1-1, Kearse 3-1-0, Armstrong 2-0-1, Odighizuwa 2-0-1, Gallimore 2-0-0, Lawrence 2-0-0, Williams 2-0-0, Hooker 1-1-0, Gifford 1-0-0, Hill 1-0-0, Fowler 0-1-0. L.A. Rams, Burgess 6-2-0, Jones 4-2-0, A.Robinson 4-2-0, Wagner 3-3-0, Donald 2-4-2, Copeland 2-3-0, Floyd 2-2-0, Gaines 2-2-0, Kendrick 2-1-0, Ramsey 2-0-1, Haley 1-1-0, Hollins 1-1-0, Rochell 1-0-0, Lewis 0-1-0, McKinley 0-1-0, Scott 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Dallas, Hooker 1-3. L.A. Rams, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_L.A. Rams, Gay 51.

OFFICIALS_Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Alex Moore, HL Jerry Bergman, LJ Mark Perlman, FJ Joe Blubaugh, SJ Jimmy Buchanan, BJ Jimmy Russell, Replay Mark Butterworth.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you