|Dallas
|9
|7
|3
|3
|—
|22
|L.A. Rams
|3
|7
|0
|0
|—
|10
First Quarter
Dal_Lawrence 19 fumble return (run failed), 13:27. Dallas 6, L.A. Rams 0.
Dal_FG Maher 33, 8:43. Drive: 4 plays, 5 yards, 00:51. Dallas 9, L.A. Rams 0.
LAR_FG Gay 29, 5:22. Drive: 8 plays, 65 yards, 3:21. Key Play: Stafford 54 pass to Atwell. Dallas 9, L.A. Rams 3.
Second Quarter
LAR_Kupp 75 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 9:31. Drive: 3 plays, 83 yards, 1:29. L.A. Rams 10, Dallas 9.
Dal_Pollard 57 run (Maher kick), 7:59. Drive: 4 plays, 75 yards, 1:32. Key Play: Rush 16 pass to Lamb. Dallas 16, L.A. Rams 10.
Third Quarter
Dal_FG Maher 40, 8:11. Drive: 14 plays, 53 yards, 6:49. Key Plays: Pollard 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Rush 27 pass to Gallup on 3rd-and-16; Rush 9 pass to Lamb on 3rd-and-4. Dallas 19, L.A. Rams 10.
Fourth Quarter
Dal_FG Maher 36, 5:32. Drive: 9 plays, 35 yards, 5:37. Key Plays: Elliott 7 run on 3rd-and-2; Rush 11 pass to Lamb on 3rd-and-12. Dallas 22, L.A. Rams 10.
A_74,154.
|Dal
|LAR
|FIRST DOWNS
|10
|14
|Rushing
|6
|2
|Passing
|4
|10
|Penalty
|0
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|5-15
|6-17
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|1-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|239
|323
|Total Plays
|53
|64
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|5.0
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|163
|38
|Rushes
|34
|15
|Avg per rush
|4.794
|2.533
|NET YARDS PASSING
|76
|285
|Sacked-Yds lost
|3-26
|5-35
|Gross-Yds passing
|102
|320
|Completed-Att.
|10-16
|29-44
|Had Intercepted
|0
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|4.0
|5.816
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|6-6-6
|3-3-3
|PUNTS-Avg.
|6-48.0
|6-37.167
|Punts blocked
|0
|1
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|15
|19
|Punt Returns
|1-12
|3-19
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions
|1-3
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|5-42
|3-25
|FUMBLES-Lost
|2-0
|2-2
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|29:30
|30:30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Dallas, Pollard 8-86, Elliott 22-78, Rush 4-(minus 1). L.A. Rams, Akers 13-33, Kupp 1-4, Powell 1-1.
PASSING_Dallas, Rush 10-16-0-102. L.A. Rams, Stafford 28-42-1-308, Dixon 1-1-0-12, Kupp 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Lamb 5-53, Gallup 4-44, N.Brown 1-5. L.A. Rams, Kupp 7-125, Higbee 7-46, Skowronek 6-41, Henderson 4-30, Al.Robinson 3-12, Atwell 1-54, Gervase 1-12.
PUNT RETURNS_Dallas, Turpin 1-12. L.A. Rams, Powell 3-19.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Dallas, None. L.A. Rams, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Dallas, Diggs 6-0-0, Barr 4-2-0, Wilson 4-2-0, Parsons 3-2-2, A.Brown 3-2-0, Vander Esch 3-2-0, Lewis 3-1-1, Kearse 3-1-0, Armstrong 2-0-1, Odighizuwa 2-0-1, Gallimore 2-0-0, Lawrence 2-0-0, Williams 2-0-0, Hooker 1-1-0, Gifford 1-0-0, Hill 1-0-0, Fowler 0-1-0. L.A. Rams, Burgess 6-2-0, Jones 4-2-0, A.Robinson 4-2-0, Wagner 3-3-0, Donald 2-4-2, Copeland 2-3-0, Floyd 2-2-0, Gaines 2-2-0, Kendrick 2-1-0, Ramsey 2-0-1, Haley 1-1-0, Hollins 1-1-0, Rochell 1-0-0, Lewis 0-1-0, McKinley 0-1-0, Scott 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Dallas, Hooker 1-3. L.A. Rams, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_L.A. Rams, Gay 51.
OFFICIALS_Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Alex Moore, HL Jerry Bergman, LJ Mark Perlman, FJ Joe Blubaugh, SJ Jimmy Buchanan, BJ Jimmy Russell, Replay Mark Butterworth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.