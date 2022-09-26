Dallas3371023
N.Y. Giants0310316

First Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 26, 2:09.

Second Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 42, 11:17.

Dal_FG Maher 28, 9:09.

Third Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 51, 9:02.

NYG_Barkley 36 run (Gano kick), 5:40.

Dal_Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), :27.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_Lamb 1 pass from Rush (Maher kick), 8:37.

Dal_FG Maher 44, 5:58.

NYG_FG Gano 51, 3:37.

A_79,445.

DalNYG
First downs2322
Total Net Yards391336
Rushes-yards30-17625-167
Passing215169
Punt Returns1-282-1
Kickoff Returns1-240-0
Interceptions Ret.1-70-0
Comp-Att-Int21-31-020-37-1
Sacked-Yards Lost0-05-27
Punts4-44.53-45.0
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards8-708-57
Time of Possession32:4227:18

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Pollard 13-105, Elliott 15-73, Rush 2-(minus 2). N.Y. Giants, Barkley 14-81, Jones 9-79, James 1-4, Breida 1-3.

PASSING_Dallas, Rush 21-31-0-215. N.Y. Giants, Jones 20-37-1-196.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Lamb 8-87, N.Brown 5-54, Hendershot 3-43, Ferguson 2-13, Fehoko 1-12, Tolbert 1-4, Elliott 1-2. N.Y. Giants, Shepard 5-49, Barkley 4-45, Bellinger 4-40, James 4-36, Sills 2-20, Myarick 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Maher 59. N.Y. Giants, Gano 47.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

