|Dallas
|3
|3
|7
|10
|—
|23
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|3
|10
|3
|—
|16
First Quarter
Dal_FG Maher 26, 2:09.
Second Quarter
NYG_FG Gano 42, 11:17.
Dal_FG Maher 28, 9:09.
Third Quarter
NYG_FG Gano 51, 9:02.
NYG_Barkley 36 run (Gano kick), 5:40.
Dal_Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), :27.
Fourth Quarter
Dal_Lamb 1 pass from Rush (Maher kick), 8:37.
Dal_FG Maher 44, 5:58.
NYG_FG Gano 51, 3:37.
A_79,445.
|Dal
|NYG
|First downs
|23
|22
|Total Net Yards
|391
|336
|Rushes-yards
|30-176
|25-167
|Passing
|215
|169
|Punt Returns
|1-28
|2-1
|Kickoff Returns
|1-24
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-7
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-31-0
|20-37-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|5-27
|Punts
|4-44.5
|3-45.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-70
|8-57
|Time of Possession
|32:42
|27:18
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Dallas, Pollard 13-105, Elliott 15-73, Rush 2-(minus 2). N.Y. Giants, Barkley 14-81, Jones 9-79, James 1-4, Breida 1-3.
PASSING_Dallas, Rush 21-31-0-215. N.Y. Giants, Jones 20-37-1-196.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Lamb 8-87, N.Brown 5-54, Hendershot 3-43, Ferguson 2-13, Fehoko 1-12, Tolbert 1-4, Elliott 1-2. N.Y. Giants, Shepard 5-49, Barkley 4-45, Bellinger 4-40, James 4-36, Sills 2-20, Myarick 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Maher 59. N.Y. Giants, Gano 47.
