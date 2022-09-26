|Dallas
|3
|3
|7
|10
|—
|23
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|3
|10
|3
|—
|16
First Quarter
Dal_FG Maher 26, 2:09. Drive: 10 plays, 55 yards, 5:31. Key Plays: Rush 19 pass to N.Brown; Rush 14 pass to N.Brown on 3rd-and-3. Dallas 3, N.Y. Giants 0.
Second Quarter
NYG_FG Gano 42, 11:17. Drive: 15 plays, 51 yards, 5:52. Key Plays: Jones 6 pass to Sills on 3rd-and-5; Breida 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Jones 11 run. Dallas 3, N.Y. Giants 3.
Dal_FG Maher 28, 9:09. Drive: 6 plays, 53 yards, 2:08. Key Plays: Turpin kick return to Dallas 37; Pollard 46 run. Dallas 6, N.Y. Giants 3.
Third Quarter
NYG_FG Gano 51, 9:02. Drive: 11 plays, 42 yards, 5:58. Key Plays: Jones 13 run; Jones 17 run; Jones 16 pass to Shepard; Jones 5 pass to Shepard on 3rd-and-10. Dallas 6, N.Y. Giants 6.
NYG_Barkley 36 run (Gano kick), 5:40. Drive: 6 plays, 77 yards, 2:29. Key Plays: Jones 14 run; Jones 14 pass to Sills. N.Y. Giants 13, Dallas 6.
Dal_Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), :27. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:04. Key Plays: Rush 17 pass to Lamb; Elliott 2 run on 3rd-and-2; Rush 29 pass to Hendershot; Rush 12 pass to N.Brown. Dallas 13, N.Y. Giants 13.
Fourth Quarter
Dal_Lamb 1 pass from Rush (Maher kick), 8:37. Drive: 11 plays, 89 yards, 6:12. Key Plays: Pollard 10 run; Rush 17 pass to Lamb; Rush 4 pass to Lamb on 4th-and-4; Rush 10 pass to Hendershot; Rush 26 pass to Lamb. Dallas 20, N.Y. Giants 13.
Dal_FG Maher 44, 5:58. Drive: 4 plays, 9 yards, 1:34. Dallas 23, N.Y. Giants 13.
NYG_FG Gano 51, 3:37. Drive: 10 plays, 42 yards, 2:21. Key Play: Jones 16 pass to James. Dallas 23, N.Y. Giants 16.
A_79,445.
|Dal
|NYG
|FIRST DOWNS
|23
|22
|Rushing
|9
|10
|Passing
|12
|8
|Penalty
|2
|4
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|5-13
|3-11
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-1
|0-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|391
|336
|Total Plays
|61
|67
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|5.0
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|176
|167
|Rushes
|30
|25
|Avg per rush
|5.867
|6.68
|NET YARDS PASSING
|215
|169
|Sacked-Yds lost
|0-0
|5-27
|Gross-Yds passing
|215
|196
|Completed-Att.
|21-31
|20-37
|Had Intercepted
|0
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.935
|4.024
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|6-6-6
|5-4-4
|PUNTS-Avg.
|4-44.5
|3-45.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|1-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|59
|1
|Punt Returns
|1-28
|2-1
|Kickoff Returns
|1-24
|0-0
|Interceptions
|1-7
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|8-70
|8-57
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|32:42
|27:18
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Dallas, Pollard 13-105, Elliott 15-73, Rush 2-(minus 2). N.Y. Giants, Barkley 14-81, Jones 9-79, James 1-4, Breida 1-3.
PASSING_Dallas, Rush 21-31-0-215. N.Y. Giants, Jones 20-37-1-196.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Lamb 8-87, N.Brown 5-54, Hendershot 3-43, Ferguson 2-13, Fehoko 1-12, Tolbert 1-4, Elliott 1-2. N.Y. Giants, Shepard 5-49, Barkley 4-45, Bellinger 4-40, James 4-36, Sills 2-20, Myarick 1-6.
PUNT RETURNS_Dallas, Turpin 1-28. N.Y. Giants, James 2-1.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Dallas, Turpin 1-24. N.Y. Giants, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Dallas, Wilson 9-2-1, A.Brown 7-0-0, Lewis 7-0-0, Lawrence 6-0-3, Hooker 4-0-0, Odighizuwa 2-0-0, Williams 2-0-0, Golston 1-1-0, Mukuamu 1-1-0, Armstrong 1-0-1, Bell 1-0-0, Diggs 1-0-0, Fowler 1-0-0, Gallimore 1-0-0, Hill 1-0-0, Vander Esch 0-3-0, Bohanna 0-1-0, Parsons 0-1-0. N.Y. Giants, Jackson 6-1-0, McKinney 5-1-0, Love 4-10-0, Moreau 4-0-0, Crowder 3-2-0, Flott 3-1-0, Ward 2-4-0, McFadden 2-1-0, Lawrence 1-4-0, Ellis 1-2-0, N.Williams 1-2-0, Ximines 1-2-0, Belton 1-1-0, Thibodeaux 1-0-0, Mondeaux 0-3-0, Calitro 0-1-0, Holmes 0-1-0, Ojulari 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Dallas, Diggs 1-7. N.Y. Giants, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Maher 59. N.Y. Giants, Gano 47.
OFFICIALS_Referee Land Clark, Ump Paul King, HL Tom Stephan, LJ Brian Bolinger, FJ Michael Banks, SJ Dominique Pender, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Randy Campbell.
