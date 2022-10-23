Detroit33006
Dallas0371424

First Quarter

Det_FG Badgley 40, 3:58. Drive: 10 plays, 49 yards, 4:55. Key Plays: Raymond 12 run; Goff 11 pass to C.Reynolds; Goff 11 pass to Hockenson. Detroit 3, Dallas 0.

Second Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 22, 12:24. Drive: 13 plays, 72 yards, 6:34. Key Plays: E.Elliott 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Prescott 15 pass to Schultz; Prescott 24 pass to Lamb; Prescott 10 pass to Schultz. Detroit 3, Dallas 3.

Det_FG Badgley 53, 7:59. Drive: 9 plays, 41 yards, 4:25. Key Plays: Goff 14 pass to Hockenson; Goff 1 pass to C.Reynolds on 3rd-and-14. Detroit 6, Dallas 3.

Third Quarter

Dal_E.Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), 10:18. Drive: 7 plays, 82 yards, 3:19. Key Plays: Diggs 3 interception return to Dallas 18; Prescott 10 pass to Lamb; E.Elliott 18 run; Pollard 28 run. Dallas 10, Detroit 6.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_E.Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), 2:46. Drive: 11 plays, 54 yards, 5:39. Key Plays: Lewis 0 interception return to Dallas 46; Prescott 15 pass to Lamb on 3rd-and-8; Prescott 10 pass to N.Brown; Prescott 15 pass to N.Brown; E.Elliott 1 run on 3rd-and-1. Dallas 17, Detroit 6.

Dal_Hendershot 2 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 1:55. Drive: 4 plays, 24 yards, 00:25. Key Play: Pollard 25 run. Dallas 24, Detroit 6.

A_93,487.

DetDal
FIRST DOWNS1821
Rushing68
Passing1110
Penalty13
THIRD DOWN EFF3-93-9
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-00-0
TOTAL NET YARDS312330
Total Plays5659
Avg Gain5.65.6
NET YARDS RUSHING117139
Rushes2532
Avg per rush4.684.344
NET YARDS PASSING195191
Sacked-Yds lost5-332-16
Gross-Yds passing228207
Completed-Att.21-2619-25
Had Intercepted20
Yards-Pass Play6.297.074
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB3-3-35-5-5
PUNTS-Avg.3-48.05-48.6
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE1369
Punt Returns1-132-66
Kickoff Returns0-00-0
Interceptions0-02-3
PENALTIES-Yds8-597-55
FUMBLES-Lost4-32-1
TIME OF POSSESSION31:1428:46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Detroit, Jama.Williams 15-79, Raymond 2-20, C.Reynolds 4-12, Goff 1-4, Ju.Jackson 3-2. Dallas, Pollard 12-83, Elliott 15-57, Turpin 1-3, Prescott 3-0, Lamb 1-(minus 4).

PASSING_Detroit, Goff 21-26-2-228. Dallas, Prescott 19-25-0-207.

RECEIVING_Detroit, Raymond 5-75, Wright 4-57, Hockenson 4-48, C.Reynolds 3-18, Kennedy 2-14, J.Reynolds 1-8, St. Brown 1-4, Jama.Williams 1-4. Dallas, N.Brown 5-50, Schultz 5-49, Lamb 4-70, Pollard 2-26, Hendershot 2-5, Ferguson 1-7.

PUNT RETURNS_Detroit, Raymond 1-13. Dallas, Turpin 2-66.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Detroit, None. Dallas, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Detroit, Okudah 12-3-0, Elliott 4-4-0, Anzalone 4-3-.5, Oruwariye 4-1-0, Joseph 3-1-0, Parker 3-0-0, Rodriguez 3-0-0, Hutchinson 2-1-1.5, Goff 2-0-0, Jones 2-0-0, Paschal 2-0-0, J.Okwara 1-2-0, Buggs 1-0-0, J.Hughes 1-0-0, Kennedy 1-0-0, J.Reynolds 1-0-0. Dallas, Vander Esch 7-3-0, Kearse 7-1-0, Barr 4-2-0, Parsons 4-1-1, Wilson 3-3-1, Williams 3-0-2, Lawrence 2-1-0, Lewis 2-1-0, Fowler 2-0-0, Hooker 2-0-0, Armstrong 1-2-1, Watkins 1-2-0, A.Brown 1-1-0, Odighizuwa 1-1-0, Bland 1-0-0, Diggs 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Detroit, None. Dallas, Diggs 1-3, Lewis 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Adrian Hill, Ump Roy Ellison, HL David Oliver, LJ Kevin Codey, FJ Mearl Robinson, SJ Jim Quirk, BJ Keith Ferguson, Replay Roddy Ames.

