|Detroit
|3
|3
|0
|0
|—
|6
|Dallas
|0
|3
|7
|14
|—
|24
First Quarter
Det_FG Badgley 40, 3:58. Drive: 10 plays, 49 yards, 4:55. Key Plays: Raymond 12 run; Goff 11 pass to C.Reynolds; Goff 11 pass to Hockenson. Detroit 3, Dallas 0.
Second Quarter
Dal_FG Maher 22, 12:24. Drive: 13 plays, 72 yards, 6:34. Key Plays: E.Elliott 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Prescott 15 pass to Schultz; Prescott 24 pass to Lamb; Prescott 10 pass to Schultz. Detroit 3, Dallas 3.
Det_FG Badgley 53, 7:59. Drive: 9 plays, 41 yards, 4:25. Key Plays: Goff 14 pass to Hockenson; Goff 1 pass to C.Reynolds on 3rd-and-14. Detroit 6, Dallas 3.
Third Quarter
Dal_E.Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), 10:18. Drive: 7 plays, 82 yards, 3:19. Key Plays: Diggs 3 interception return to Dallas 18; Prescott 10 pass to Lamb; E.Elliott 18 run; Pollard 28 run. Dallas 10, Detroit 6.
Fourth Quarter
Dal_E.Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), 2:46. Drive: 11 plays, 54 yards, 5:39. Key Plays: Lewis 0 interception return to Dallas 46; Prescott 15 pass to Lamb on 3rd-and-8; Prescott 10 pass to N.Brown; Prescott 15 pass to N.Brown; E.Elliott 1 run on 3rd-and-1. Dallas 17, Detroit 6.
Dal_Hendershot 2 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 1:55. Drive: 4 plays, 24 yards, 00:25. Key Play: Pollard 25 run. Dallas 24, Detroit 6.
A_93,487.
|Det
|Dal
|FIRST DOWNS
|18
|21
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|11
|10
|Penalty
|1
|3
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|3-9
|3-9
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|312
|330
|Total Plays
|56
|59
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|5.6
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|117
|139
|Rushes
|25
|32
|Avg per rush
|4.68
|4.344
|NET YARDS PASSING
|195
|191
|Sacked-Yds lost
|5-33
|2-16
|Gross-Yds passing
|228
|207
|Completed-Att.
|21-26
|19-25
|Had Intercepted
|2
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.29
|7.074
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|3-3-3
|5-5-5
|PUNTS-Avg.
|3-48.0
|5-48.6
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|13
|69
|Punt Returns
|1-13
|2-66
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions
|0-0
|2-3
|PENALTIES-Yds
|8-59
|7-55
|FUMBLES-Lost
|4-3
|2-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|31:14
|28:46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Detroit, Jama.Williams 15-79, Raymond 2-20, C.Reynolds 4-12, Goff 1-4, Ju.Jackson 3-2. Dallas, Pollard 12-83, Elliott 15-57, Turpin 1-3, Prescott 3-0, Lamb 1-(minus 4).
PASSING_Detroit, Goff 21-26-2-228. Dallas, Prescott 19-25-0-207.
RECEIVING_Detroit, Raymond 5-75, Wright 4-57, Hockenson 4-48, C.Reynolds 3-18, Kennedy 2-14, J.Reynolds 1-8, St. Brown 1-4, Jama.Williams 1-4. Dallas, N.Brown 5-50, Schultz 5-49, Lamb 4-70, Pollard 2-26, Hendershot 2-5, Ferguson 1-7.
PUNT RETURNS_Detroit, Raymond 1-13. Dallas, Turpin 2-66.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Detroit, None. Dallas, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Detroit, Okudah 12-3-0, Elliott 4-4-0, Anzalone 4-3-.5, Oruwariye 4-1-0, Joseph 3-1-0, Parker 3-0-0, Rodriguez 3-0-0, Hutchinson 2-1-1.5, Goff 2-0-0, Jones 2-0-0, Paschal 2-0-0, J.Okwara 1-2-0, Buggs 1-0-0, J.Hughes 1-0-0, Kennedy 1-0-0, J.Reynolds 1-0-0. Dallas, Vander Esch 7-3-0, Kearse 7-1-0, Barr 4-2-0, Parsons 4-1-1, Wilson 3-3-1, Williams 3-0-2, Lawrence 2-1-0, Lewis 2-1-0, Fowler 2-0-0, Hooker 2-0-0, Armstrong 1-2-1, Watkins 1-2-0, A.Brown 1-1-0, Odighizuwa 1-1-0, Bland 1-0-0, Diggs 1-0-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Detroit, None. Dallas, Diggs 1-3, Lewis 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Adrian Hill, Ump Roy Ellison, HL David Oliver, LJ Kevin Codey, FJ Mearl Robinson, SJ Jim Quirk, BJ Keith Ferguson, Replay Roddy Ames.
