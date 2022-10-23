|Detroit
|3
|3
|0
|0
|—
|6
|Dallas
|0
|3
|7
|14
|—
|24
First Quarter
Det_FG Badgley 40, 3:58.
Second Quarter
Dal_FG Maher 22, 12:24.
Det_FG Badgley 53, 7:59.
Third Quarter
Dal_E.Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), 10:18.
Fourth Quarter
Dal_E.Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), 2:46.
Dal_Hendershot 2 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 1:55.
A_93,487.
|Det
|Dal
|First downs
|18
|21
|Total Net Yards
|312
|330
|Rushes-yards
|25-117
|32-139
|Passing
|195
|191
|Punt Returns
|1-13
|2-66
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-3
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-26-2
|19-25-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-33
|2-16
|Punts
|3-48.0
|5-48.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-3
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|8-59
|7-55
|Time of Possession
|31:14
|28:46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Detroit, Jama.Williams 15-79, Raymond 2-20, C.Reynolds 4-12, Goff 1-4, Ju.Jackson 3-2. Dallas, Pollard 12-83, Elliott 15-57, Turpin 1-3, Prescott 3-0, Lamb 1-(minus 4).
PASSING_Detroit, Goff 21-26-2-228. Dallas, Prescott 19-25-0-207.
RECEIVING_Detroit, Raymond 5-75, Wright 4-57, Hockenson 4-48, C.Reynolds 3-18, Kennedy 2-14, J.Reynolds 1-8, St. Brown 1-4, Jama.Williams 1-4. Dallas, N.Brown 5-50, Schultz 5-49, Lamb 4-70, Pollard 2-26, Hendershot 2-5, Ferguson 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.