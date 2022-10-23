Detroit33006
Dallas0371424

First Quarter

Det_FG Badgley 40, 3:58.

Second Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 22, 12:24.

Det_FG Badgley 53, 7:59.

Third Quarter

Dal_E.Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), 10:18.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_E.Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), 2:46.

Dal_Hendershot 2 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 1:55.

A_93,487.

DetDal
First downs1821
Total Net Yards312330
Rushes-yards25-11732-139
Passing195191
Punt Returns1-132-66
Kickoff Returns0-00-0
Interceptions Ret.0-02-3
Comp-Att-Int21-26-219-25-0
Sacked-Yards Lost5-332-16
Punts3-48.05-48.6
Fumbles-Lost4-32-1
Penalties-Yards8-597-55
Time of Possession31:1428:46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Detroit, Jama.Williams 15-79, Raymond 2-20, C.Reynolds 4-12, Goff 1-4, Ju.Jackson 3-2. Dallas, Pollard 12-83, Elliott 15-57, Turpin 1-3, Prescott 3-0, Lamb 1-(minus 4).

PASSING_Detroit, Goff 21-26-2-228. Dallas, Prescott 19-25-0-207.

RECEIVING_Detroit, Raymond 5-75, Wright 4-57, Hockenson 4-48, C.Reynolds 3-18, Kennedy 2-14, J.Reynolds 1-8, St. Brown 1-4, Jama.Williams 1-4. Dallas, N.Brown 5-50, Schultz 5-49, Lamb 4-70, Pollard 2-26, Hendershot 2-5, Ferguson 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

