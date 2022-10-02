Washington073010
Dallas3931025

First Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 53, 11:34.

Second Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 45, 14:56.

Was_Dotson 10 pass from Wentz (Slye kick), 7:05.

Dal_Gallup 9 pass from Rush (kick failed), 1:04.

Third Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 28, 4:56.

Was_FG Slye 45, 1:27.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_Lamb 30 pass from Rush (Maher kick), 14:54.

Dal_FG Maher 29, 3:51.

WasDal
First downs1715
Total Net Yards297279
Rushes-yards27-14229-62
Passing155217
Punt Returns2-71--3
Kickoff Returns1-180-0
Interceptions Ret.0-02-4
Comp-Att-Int25-42-215-27-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-151-6
Punts6-45.06-42.5
Fumbles-Lost1-00-0
Penalties-Yards11-1364-20
Time of Possession33:0626:54

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Gibson 13-49, Williams 5-48, McKissic 8-40, Wentz 1-5. Dallas, Elliott 19-49, Rush 2-7, Pollard 8-6.

PASSING_Washington, Wentz 25-42-2-170. Dallas, Rush 15-27-0-223.

RECEIVING_Washington, Thomas 5-19, Samuel 4-38, Bates 4-19, Dotson 3-43, McKissic 3-16, Gibson 3-14, McLaurin 2-15, Brown 1-6. Dallas, Lamb 6-97, N.Brown 3-61, Elliott 2-32, Gallup 2-24, Ferguson 1-7, Pollard 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you