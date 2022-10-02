|Washington
|0
|7
|3
|0
|—
|10
|Dallas
|3
|9
|3
|10
|—
|25
First Quarter
Dal_FG Maher 53, 11:34.
Second Quarter
Dal_FG Maher 45, 14:56.
Was_Dotson 10 pass from Wentz (Slye kick), 7:05.
Dal_Gallup 9 pass from Rush (kick failed), 1:04.
Third Quarter
Dal_FG Maher 28, 4:56.
Was_FG Slye 45, 1:27.
Fourth Quarter
Dal_Lamb 30 pass from Rush (Maher kick), 14:54.
Dal_FG Maher 29, 3:51.
|Was
|Dal
|First downs
|17
|15
|Total Net Yards
|297
|279
|Rushes-yards
|27-142
|29-62
|Passing
|155
|217
|Punt Returns
|2-7
|1--3
|Kickoff Returns
|1-18
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-4
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-42-2
|15-27-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-15
|1-6
|Punts
|6-45.0
|6-42.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|11-136
|4-20
|Time of Possession
|33:06
|26:54
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Washington, Gibson 13-49, Williams 5-48, McKissic 8-40, Wentz 1-5. Dallas, Elliott 19-49, Rush 2-7, Pollard 8-6.
PASSING_Washington, Wentz 25-42-2-170. Dallas, Rush 15-27-0-223.
RECEIVING_Washington, Thomas 5-19, Samuel 4-38, Bates 4-19, Dotson 3-43, McKissic 3-16, Gibson 3-14, McLaurin 2-15, Brown 1-6. Dallas, Lamb 6-97, N.Brown 3-61, Elliott 2-32, Gallup 2-24, Ferguson 1-7, Pollard 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.