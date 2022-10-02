Washington073010
Dallas3931025

First Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 53, 11:34. Drive: 8 plays, 40 yards, 3:26. Key Plays: Rush 31 pass to Elliott on 3rd-and-5; Rush 2 pass to Pollard on 3rd-and-8. Dallas 3, Washington 0.

Second Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 45, 14:56. Drive: 7 plays, 60 yards, 2:48. Key Plays: Rush 23 pass to Lamb; Rush 16 pass to Lamb; Rush 17 pass to Lamb; Rush 6 run on 3rd-and-12. Dallas 6, Washington 0.

Was_Dotson 10 pass from Wentz (Slye kick), 7:05. Drive: 7 plays, 65 yards, 3:35. Key Play: McKissic 33 run. Washington 7, Dallas 6.

Dal_Gallup 9 pass from Rush (kick failed), 1:04. Drive: 16 plays, 75 yards, 6:01. Key Plays: St-Juste 0 interception return to Dallas 33; Rush 15 pass to Gallup on 3rd-and-8; Elliott 7 run on 3rd-and-1; Rush 1 run on 3rd-and-1; Rush 11 pass to N.Brown. Dallas 12, Washington 7.

Third Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 28, 4:56. Drive: 5 plays, 52 yards, 2:52. Key Plays: Rush 45 pass to N.Brown; Rush 5 pass to N.Brown on 3rd-and-8. Dallas 15, Washington 7.

Was_FG Slye 45, 1:27. Drive: 9 plays, 48 yards, 3:29. Key Plays: Wentz 31 pass to Dotson on 3rd-and-8; J.Williams 23 run; Wentz 9 pass to McKissic on 3rd-and-27. Dallas 15, Washington 10.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_Lamb 30 pass from Rush (Maher kick), 14:54. Drive: 4 plays, 75 yards, 1:33. Dallas 22, Washington 10.

Dal_FG Maher 29, 3:51. Drive: 4 plays, 9 yards, 1:38. Key Plays: Bland 4 interception return to Washington 20; Rush 7 pass to Ferguson on 3rd-and-8. Dallas 25, Washington 10.

WasDal
FIRST DOWNS1715
Rushing62
Passing109
Penalty14
THIRD DOWN EFF5-155-15
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-20-0
TOTAL NET YARDS297279
Total Plays7157
Avg Gain4.24.9
NET YARDS RUSHING14262
Rushes2729
Avg per rush5.2592.138
NET YARDS PASSING155217
Sacked-Yds lost2-151-6
Gross-Yds passing170223
Completed-Att.25-4215-27
Had Intercepted20
Yards-Pass Play3.5237.75
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB3-3-37-7-6
PUNTS-Avg.6-45.06-42.5
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-1
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE251
Punt Returns2-71--3
Kickoff Returns1-180-0
Interceptions0-02-4
PENALTIES-Yds11-1364-20
FUMBLES-Lost1-00-0
TIME OF POSSESSION33:0626:54

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Gibson 13-49, Williams 5-48, McKissic 8-40, Wentz 1-5. Dallas, Elliott 19-49, Rush 2-7, Pollard 8-6.

PASSING_Washington, Wentz 25-42-2-170. Dallas, Rush 15-27-0-223.

RECEIVING_Washington, Thomas 5-19, Samuel 4-38, Bates 4-19, Dotson 3-43, McKissic 3-16, Gibson 3-14, McLaurin 2-15, Brown 1-6. Dallas, Lamb 6-97, N.Brown 3-61, Elliott 2-32, Gallup 2-24, Ferguson 1-7, Pollard 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS_Washington, Milne 2-7. Dallas, Turpin 1-(minus 3).

KICKOFF RETURNS_Washington, Milne 1-18. Dallas, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Washington, Allen 5-3-1, Holcomb 5-3-0, Curl 5-1-0, McCain 4-2-0, Jackson 4-0-0, Payne 2-3-0, Forrest 2-1-0, Fuller 2-1-0, Davis 1-4-0, St-Juste 1-1-0, Sweat 1-1-0, Dotson 1-0-0, McLaurin 1-0-0, Obada 0-1-0, Ridgeway 0-1-0, Smith-Williams 0-1-0. Dallas, Wilson 8-1-0, Hooker 5-3-0, Vander Esch 5-3-0, Mukuamu 4-2-0, Parsons 4-0-0, Barr 3-1-0, Bland 3-0-0, A.Brown 2-2-0, Armstrong 2-1-0, Fowler 2-0-1, Gallimore 2-0-1, Bohanna 2-0-0, Odighizuwa 1-2-0, Lawrence 1-1-0, Williams 1-1-0, Hill 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Washington, None. Dallas, Bland 1-4, Diggs 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Shawn Smith, Ump Bryan Neale, HL Mark Hittner, LJ Michael Dolce, FJ Dyrol Prioleau, SJ Clay Reynard, BJ Dino Paganelli, Replay Mike Wimmer.

