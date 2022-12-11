|Houston
|10
|10
|3
|0
|—
|23
|Dallas
|7
|10
|0
|10
|—
|27
First Quarter
Dal_Pollard 11 run (Maher kick), 11:20.
Hou_Pierce 1 run (Fairbairn kick), 5:33.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 43, :18.
Second Quarter
Dal_Pollard 10 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 12:28.
Hou_Rodgers 28 pass from Driskel (Fairbairn kick), 2:23.
Dal_FG Maher 33, :40.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 50, :00.
Third Quarter
Hou_FG Fairbairn 54, 3:03.
Fourth Quarter
Dal_FG Maher 53, 14:50.
Dal_Elliott 2 run (Maher kick), :41.
A_93,843.
|Hou
|Dal
|First downs
|16
|21
|Total Net Yards
|327
|404
|Rushes-yards
|37-114
|31-127
|Passing
|213
|277
|Punt Returns
|3-36
|2-9
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-27
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-33
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-27-1
|24-39-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-7
|Punts
|4-49.25
|3-52.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-25
|3-10
|Time of Possession
|33:14
|26:46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Houston, Pierce 22-78, Driskel 7-36, Rodgers 1-3, Mills 1-2, Benjamin 3-1, Ogunbowale 1-(minus 3), Burkhead 2-(minus 3). Dallas, Elliott 15-62, Pollard 10-42, Prescott 6-23.
PASSING_Houston, Mills 16-21-1-175, Driskel 4-6-0-38. Dallas, Prescott 24-39-2-284.
RECEIVING_Houston, Moore 10-124, Rodgers 4-57, Dorsett 2-18, Ogunbowale 2-4, Akins 1-5, Burkhead 1-5. Dallas, Schultz 6-87, Lamb 5-33, N.Brown 4-85, Pollard 4-20, Elliott 3-19, Gallup 2-40.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
