Houston10103023
Dallas71001027

First Quarter

Dal_Pollard 11 run (Maher kick), 11:20.

Hou_Pierce 1 run (Fairbairn kick), 5:33.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 43, :18.

Second Quarter

Dal_Pollard 10 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 12:28.

Hou_Rodgers 28 pass from Driskel (Fairbairn kick), 2:23.

Dal_FG Maher 33, :40.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 50, :00.

Third Quarter

Hou_FG Fairbairn 54, 3:03.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 53, 14:50.

Dal_Elliott 2 run (Maher kick), :41.

A_93,843.

HouDal
First downs1621
Total Net Yards327404
Rushes-yards37-11431-127
Passing213277
Punt Returns3-362-9
Kickoff Returns0-01-27
Interceptions Ret.2-331-0
Comp-Att-Int20-27-124-39-2
Sacked-Yards Lost0-01-7
Punts4-49.253-52.333
Fumbles-Lost1-12-1
Penalties-Yards4-253-10
Time of Possession33:1426:46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, Pierce 22-78, Driskel 7-36, Rodgers 1-3, Mills 1-2, Benjamin 3-1, Ogunbowale 1-(minus 3), Burkhead 2-(minus 3). Dallas, Elliott 15-62, Pollard 10-42, Prescott 6-23.

PASSING_Houston, Mills 16-21-1-175, Driskel 4-6-0-38. Dallas, Prescott 24-39-2-284.

RECEIVING_Houston, Moore 10-124, Rodgers 4-57, Dorsett 2-18, Ogunbowale 2-4, Akins 1-5, Burkhead 1-5. Dallas, Schultz 6-87, Lamb 5-33, N.Brown 4-85, Pollard 4-20, Elliott 3-19, Gallup 2-40.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

