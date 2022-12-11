Houston10103023
Dallas71001027

First Quarter

Dal_Pollard 11 run (Maher kick), 11:20. Drive: 10 plays, 76 yards, 3:40. Key Plays: Turpin kick return to Dallas 24; Prescott 13 pass to Lamb on 3rd-and-2; Pollard 11 run; Elliott 25 run on 3rd-and-3. Dallas 7, Houston 0.

Hou_Pierce 1 run (Fairbairn kick), 5:33. Drive: 6 plays, 24 yards, 3:08. Key Play: Pierce 8 run on 3rd-and-2. Houston 7, Dallas 7.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 43, :18. Drive: 6 plays, 47 yards, 3:09. Key Play: Mills 36 pass to Moore. Houston 10, Dallas 7.

Second Quarter

Dal_Pollard 10 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 12:28. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 2:50. Key Plays: Prescott 51 pass to N.Brown on 3rd-and-12; Pollard 18 run. Dallas 14, Houston 10.

Hou_Rodgers 28 pass from Driskel (Fairbairn kick), 2:23. Drive: 2 plays, 32 yards, 00:49. Key Play: Tr.Smith 26 interception return to Dallas 45. Houston 17, Dallas 14.

Dal_FG Maher 33, :40. Drive: 12 plays, 60 yards, 1:43. Key Plays: Prescott 16 pass to Gallup; Prescott 22 pass to Schultz on 3rd-and-10. Houston 17, Dallas 17.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 50, :00. Drive: 6 plays, 43 yards, 00:40. Key Play: Mills 18 pass to Moore. Houston 20, Dallas 17.

Third Quarter

Hou_FG Fairbairn 54, 3:03. Drive: 10 plays, 63 yards, 5:16. Key Plays: Driskel 10 run; Pierce 24 run; Mills 14 pass to Rodgers on 3rd-and-6; Mills 6 pass to Moore on 3rd-and-9. Houston 23, Dallas 17.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 53, 14:50. Drive: 10 plays, 40 yards, 3:13. Key Plays: Prescott 3 run on 3rd-and-4; Prescott 4 run on 4th-and-1; Prescott 24 pass to Gallup. Houston 23, Dallas 20.

Dal_Elliott 2 run (Maher kick), :41. Drive: 11 plays, 98 yards, 2:39. Key Plays: Prescott 21 pass to Schultz; Prescott 13 pass to Schultz; Prescott 6 run on 3rd-and-1; Prescott 18 pass to N.Brown; Prescott 18 pass to Schultz. Dallas 27, Houston 23.

HouDal
FIRST DOWNS1622
Rushing611
Passing1011
Penalty00
THIRD DOWN EFF7-158-15
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-21-2
TOTAL NET YARDS326411
Total Plays6471
Avg Gain5.15.8
NET YARDS RUSHING113127
Rushes3731
Avg per rush3.0544.097
NET YARDS PASSING213284
Sacked-Yds lost0-01-0
Gross-Yds passing213284
Completed-Att.20-2724-39
Had Intercepted12
Yards-Pass Play7.8897.1
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB5-5-46-6-6
PUNTS-Avg.4-49.253-52.333
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE7536
Punt Returns3-422-9
Kickoff Returns0-01-27
Interceptions2-331-0
PENALTIES-Yds4-253-10
FUMBLES-Lost1-12-1
TIME OF POSSESSION33:1426:40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, Pierce 22-77, Driskel 7-36, Rodgers 1-3, Mills 1-2, Benjamin 3-1, Ogunbowale 1-(minus 3), Burkhead 2-(minus 3). Dallas, Elliott 15-62, Pollard 10-42, Prescott 6-23.

PASSING_Houston, Mills 16-21-1-175, Driskel 4-6-0-38. Dallas, Prescott 24-39-2-284.

RECEIVING_Houston, Moore 10-124, Rodgers 4-57, Dorsett 2-18, Ogunbowale 2-4, Akins 1-5, Burkhead 1-5. Dallas, Schultz 6-87, Lamb 5-33, N.Brown 4-85, Pollard 4-20, Elliott 3-19, Gallup 2-40.

PUNT RETURNS_Houston, King 3-42. Dallas, Turpin 2-9.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Houston, None. Dallas, Turpin 1-27.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Houston, Pitre 9-3-0, Kirksey 5-5-0, M.Collins 4-0-0, King 3-4-0, Smith 3-0-0, Thomas 2-4-0, C.Harris 2-3-0, Owens 2-3-0, Stallworth 2-2-0, Hansen 2-1-0, Lopez 1-3-0, Okoronkwo 1-1-1, R.Green 1-1-0, Cann 1-0-0, Addison 0-1-0. Dallas, Vander Esch 9-5-0, Diggs 5-0-0, Joseph 4-0-0, Bland 3-3-0, Lawrence 3-2-0, Odighizuwa 3-1-0, Wilson 3-1-0, Clark 2-3-0, Parsons 2-3-0, Fowler 2-1-0, Hooker 2-0-0, Watkins 2-0-0, Kearse 1-2-0, Bohanna 1-0-0, Elliott 1-0-0, Hankins 1-0-0, Schultz 1-0-0, Barr 0-2-0, Gallimore 0-2-0, Williams 0-2-0, Armstrong 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Houston, Smith 2-33. Dallas, Mukuamu 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee John Hussey, Ump Alan Eck, HL Robin DeLorenzo, LJ Carl Johnson, FJ Jabir Walker, SJ Allen Baynes, BJ Brad Freeman, Replay James Nicholson.

