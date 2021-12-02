|Dallas
|7
|6
|7
|7
|—
|27
|New Orleans
|0
|7
|3
|7
|—
|17
First Quarter
Dal_Gallup 1 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), :59. Drive: 6 plays, 80 yards, 3:16. Key Plays: Prescott 41 pass to Cooper on 3rd-and-7; Lamb 33 run. Dallas 7, New Orleans 0.
Second Quarter
NO_Humphrey 24 pass from Ta.Hill (Maher kick), 12:54. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:05. Key Plays: Ta.Hill 27 pass to Johnson; Ta.Hill 9 run on 3rd-and-8. Dallas 7, New Orleans 7.
Dal_FG Zuerlein 55, 9:04. Drive: 8 plays, 39 yards, 3:50. Key Plays: Prescott 21 pass to Lamb; Prescott 10 pass to M.Turner; Prescott 10 pass to Schultz; Prescott 5 pass to Gallup on 3rd-and-9. Dallas 10, New Orleans 7.
Dal_FG Zuerlein 34, :00. Drive: 12 plays, 79 yards, 2:19. Key Plays: Kearse 0 interception return to Dallas 5; Prescott 17 pass to Gallup; Prescott 20 pass to Lamb on 3rd-and-5; Prescott 12 pass to Schultz; Prescott 10 pass to Schultz. Dallas 13, New Orleans 7.
Third Quarter
NO_FG Maher 42, 8:26. Drive: 11 plays, 55 yards, 5:03. Key Plays: Ta.Hill 24 run; Ta.Hill 4 run on 3rd-and-3. Dallas 13, New Orleans 10.
Dal_Pollard 58 run (Zuerlein kick), 3:55. Drive: 4 plays, 71 yards, 1:03. Key Play: Prescott 13 pass to Lamb. Dallas 20, New Orleans 10.
Fourth Quarter
Dal_Watkins 29 interception return (Zuerlein kick), 2:52. Dallas 27, New Orleans 10.
NO_Harris 70 pass from Ta.Hill (Maher kick), 2:32. Drive: 3 plays, 70 yards, 00:20. Dallas 27, New Orleans 17.
A_69,170.
|Dal
|NO
|FIRST DOWNS
|17
|17
|Rushing
|5
|7
|Passing
|10
|10
|Penalty
|2
|0
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|2-13
|5-14
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-1
|1-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|377
|405
|Total Plays
|65
|69
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|5.9
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|146
|153
|Rushes
|24
|26
|Avg per rush
|6.083
|5.885
|NET YARDS PASSING
|231
|252
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-7
|2-12
|Gross-Yds passing
|238
|264
|Completed-Att.
|26-40
|19-41
|Had Intercepted
|1
|4
|Yards-Pass Play
|5.634
|5.86
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-5-5
|4-3-2
|PUNTS-Avg.
|7-48.143
|6-51.333
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|103
|52
|Punt Returns
|4-44
|4-37
|Kickoff Returns
|1-22
|0-0
|Interceptions
|4-37
|1-15
|PENALTIES-Yds
|5-35
|7-59
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|28:06
|31:54
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Dallas, Pollard 7-71, Elliott 13-45, Lamb 1-33, Prescott 3-(minus 3). New Orleans, Hill 11-101, Ingram 10-28, Montgomery 4-21, Harris 1-3.
PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 26-40-1-238. New Orleans, Hill 19-41-4-264.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Lamb 7-89, Schultz 5-43, Gallup 5-36, Cooper 2-41, N.Brown 2-14, Pollard 2-3, Elliott 2-2, Turner 1-10. New Orleans, Harris 4-96, Montgomery 4-9, Vannett 3-48, Humphrey 2-49, Smith 2-15, Johnson 1-27, Callaway 1-13, Griffin 1-9, Ingram 1-(minus 2).
PUNT RETURNS_Dallas, Lamb 3-35, Diggs 1-9. New Orleans, Harris 4-37.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Dallas, Pollard 1-22. New Orleans, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Dallas, A.Brown 9-1-0, Kearse 8-1-0, Neal 4-2-1, Diggs 4-0-0, Odighizuwa 4-0-0, Armstrong 3-1-0, Lewis 3-1-0, Parsons 2-3-1, Basham 1-2-0, Kazee 1-1-0, Lawrence 1-1-0, Watkins 1-1-0, Lamb 1-0-0, Bohanna 0-1-0, Hooker 0-1-0, Vander Esch 0-1-0. New Orleans, P.Williams 8-0-1, Alexander 7-2-0, Lattimore 5-3-0, Davis 3-1-0, Jenkins 3-1-0, M.Williams 3-0-0, Baun 2-0-0, Holmes 1-3-0, Onyemata 1-3-0, Werner 1-2-0, Adebo 1-0-0, Harris 1-0-0, Roby 1-0-0, Smith 1-0-0, Huggins 0-2-0, Granderson 0-1-0, Jordan 0-1-0, Ringo 0-1-0, Tuttle 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Dallas, Watkins 1-29, Kazee 1-8, Diggs 1-0, Kearse 1-0. New Orleans, Lattimore 1-15.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Orleans, Maher 56.
OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Rogers, Ump Carl Paganelli, HL Kent Payne, LJ Tom Eaton, FJ Aaron Santi, SJ Dominique Pender, BJ Greg Steed, Replay Kevin Brown.