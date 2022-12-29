Dallas7371027
Tennessee067013

First Quarter

Dal_Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), 4:36. Drive: 10 plays, 60 yards, 5:30. Key Plays: Prescott 13 pass to Schultz; Prescott 7 pass to Hilton on 3rd-and-5. Dallas 7, Tennessee 0.

Second Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 36, 14:56. Drive: 8 plays, 47 yards, 3:41. Key Plays: Prescott 18 pass to M.Davis; M.Davis 23 run. Dallas 10, Tennessee 0.

Ten_FG Bullock 37, 1:04. Drive: 8 plays, 45 yards, 2:29. Key Plays: Byard 2 interception return to Tennessee 36; Dobbs 33 pass to Chestnut; Dobbs 10 pass to Woods on 3rd-and-9. Dallas 10, Tennessee 3.

Ten_FG Bullock 29, :00. Drive: 2 plays, 30 yards, 00:13. Key Plays: Byard 28 interception return to Dallas 41; Dobbs 30 pass to Burks. Dallas 10, Tennessee 6.

Third Quarter

Dal_Schultz 6 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 8:48. Drive: 10 plays, 89 yards, 4:35. Key Plays: Prescott 13 pass to Gallup on 3rd-and-4; Elliott 4 run on 3rd-and-2. Dallas 17, Tennessee 6.

Ten_Woods 7 pass from Dobbs (Bullock kick), 2:04. Drive: 15 plays, 71 yards, 6:44. Key Plays: Chestnut kick return to Tennessee 29; Dobbs 21 pass to Burks on 3rd-and-6; Haskins 12 run; Haskins 5 run on 3rd-and-7; Haskins 2 run on 4th-and-2; Dobbs 9 pass to Woods on 3rd-and-6. Dallas 17, Tennessee 13.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_Schultz 10 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 11:58. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 5:06. Key Plays: Prescott 28 pass to Hilton on 3rd-and-10; Prescott 5 pass to M.Davis on 3rd-and-2. Dallas 24, Tennessee 13.

Dal_FG Maher 45, 6:24. Drive: 7 plays, 53 yards, 3:26. Key Plays: Prescott 34 pass to Lamb; Prescott 14 pass to Gallup; Prescott 10 pass to Lamb on 3rd-and-15. Dallas 27, Tennessee 13.

A_69,292.

DalTen
FIRST DOWNS2617
Rushing56
Passing1611
Penalty50
THIRD DOWN EFF8-137-16
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-01-2
TOTAL NET YARDS361317
Total Plays7465
Avg Gain4.94.9
NET YARDS RUSHING8797
Rushes3224
Avg per rush2.7194.042
NET YARDS PASSING274220
Sacked-Yds lost1-82-12
Gross-Yds passing282232
Completed-Att.29-4120-39
Had Intercepted21
Yards-Pass Play6.5245.366
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB6-4-43-3-3
PUNTS-Avg.3-40.3335-47.4
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE2955
Punt Returns3-290-0
Kickoff Returns0-01-25
Interceptions1-02-30
PENALTIES-Yds3-3510-124
FUMBLES-Lost1-12-1
TIME OF POSSESSION33:2626:34

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Davis 10-39, Elliott 19-37, Prescott 3-11. Tennessee, Haskins 12-40, Ward 4-26, Burks 1-20, Dobbs 3-12, Chestnut 4-(minus 1).

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 29-41-2-282. Tennessee, Dobbs 20-39-1-232.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Lamb 11-100, Schultz 7-56, Hilton 4-50, Gallup 3-39, Davis 2-23, N.Brown 1-7, Ferguson 1-7. Tennessee, Woods 5-39, Burks 4-66, Okonkwo 3-24, Haskins 2-13, McMath 1-39, Chestnut 1-33, Hooper 1-6, Swaim 1-4, Ward 1-4, Westbrook-Ikhine 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS_Dallas, Turpin 3-29. Tennessee, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Dallas, None. Tennessee, Chestnut 1-25.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Dallas, Wright 6-3-0, Kearse 5-2-0, Bland 4-3-0, Clark 4-1-0, Lawrence 3-2-0, Watkins 2-3-0, Barr 2-2-0, Hooker 2-1-0, Fowler 1-1-1, Wilson 1-1-1, Armstrong 1-1-0, Cox 1-1-0, Gallimore 1-1-0, Diggs 1-0-0, Golston 1-0-0, Hendershot 1-0-0, Tyl.Smith 1-0-0, Bohanna 0-1-0, Odighizuwa 0-1-0, Parsons 0-1-0. Tennessee, Rice 8-5-0, Avery 6-1-0, Gibbens 5-5-0, Byard 4-2-0, Walker 3-2-.5, L.Johnson 3-0-0, McCreary 3-0-0, Strong 3-0-0, Kalu 2-5-0, Tart 2-4-.5, Edwards 2-1-0, Weaver 2-1-0, Mabin 2-0-0, Adams 1-1-0, Basham 1-0-0, Jo.Jones 1-0-0, Okuayinonu 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Dallas, Wright 1-0. Tennessee, Byard 2-30.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Shawn Hochuli, Ump Terry Killens, HL Patrick Holt, LJ Greg Bradley, FJ Anthony Flemming, SJ Chad Hill, BJ Rich Martinez, Replay Tyler Cerimeli.

