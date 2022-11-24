N.Y. Giants3100720
Dallas0714728

First Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 57, 9:44.

Second Quarter

Dal_Elliott 6 run (Maher kick), 14:55.

NYG_Barkley 1 run (Gano kick), 9:28.

NYG_FG Gano 47, :00.

Third Quarter

Dal_Schultz 15 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 7:21.

Dal_Schultz 6 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 2:02.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_Hendershot 2 run (Maher kick), 8:53.

NYG_James 1 pass from Jones (Gano kick), :08.

A_93,568.

NYGDal
First downs2126
Total Net Yards300430
Rushes-yards21-9039-169
Passing210261
Punt Returns1-30-0
Kickoff Returns0-00-0
Interceptions Ret.2-180-0
Comp-Att-Int21-35-021-30-2
Sacked-Yards Lost3-180-0
Punts4-48.251-51.0
Fumbles-Lost1-01-0
Penalties-Yards7-6613-86
Time of Possession25:5134:09

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Barkley 11-39, Brightwell 5-31, Jones 3-14, Breida 2-6. Dallas, Elliott 16-92, Pollard 18-60, Lamb 2-11, Prescott 2-4, Hendershot 1-2.

PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Jones 21-35-0-228. Dallas, Prescott 21-30-2-261.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, James 5-41, Barkley 4-13, Slayton 3-63, Hodgins 3-31, Brightwell 2-18, Myarick 1-23, Cager 1-20, Hudson 1-10, Breida 1-9. Dallas, Lamb 6-106, Gallup 5-63, Schultz 4-31, Ferguson 3-57, Pollard 2-1, Elliott 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Maher 46.

