|N.Y. Giants
|3
|10
|0
|7
|—
|20
|Dallas
|0
|7
|14
|7
|—
|28
First Quarter
NYG_FG Gano 57, 9:44.
Second Quarter
Dal_Elliott 6 run (Maher kick), 14:55.
NYG_Barkley 1 run (Gano kick), 9:28.
NYG_FG Gano 47, :00.
Third Quarter
Dal_Schultz 15 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 7:21.
Dal_Schultz 6 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 2:02.
Fourth Quarter
Dal_Hendershot 2 run (Maher kick), 8:53.
NYG_James 1 pass from Jones (Gano kick), :08.
A_93,568.
|NYG
|Dal
|First downs
|21
|26
|Total Net Yards
|300
|430
|Rushes-yards
|21-90
|39-169
|Passing
|210
|261
|Punt Returns
|1-3
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-18
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-35-0
|21-30-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-18
|0-0
|Punts
|4-48.25
|1-51.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-66
|13-86
|Time of Possession
|25:51
|34:09
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Barkley 11-39, Brightwell 5-31, Jones 3-14, Breida 2-6. Dallas, Elliott 16-92, Pollard 18-60, Lamb 2-11, Prescott 2-4, Hendershot 1-2.
PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Jones 21-35-0-228. Dallas, Prescott 21-30-2-261.
RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, James 5-41, Barkley 4-13, Slayton 3-63, Hodgins 3-31, Brightwell 2-18, Myarick 1-23, Cager 1-20, Hudson 1-10, Breida 1-9. Dallas, Lamb 6-106, Gallup 5-63, Schultz 4-31, Ferguson 3-57, Pollard 2-1, Elliott 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Maher 46.
