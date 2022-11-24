N.Y. Giants3100720
Dallas0714728

First Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 57, 9:44. Drive: 5 plays, 1 yard, 1:51. Key Play: Jones 23 pass to Myarick. N.Y. Giants 3, Dallas 0.

Second Quarter

Dal_Elliott 6 run (Maher kick), 14:55. Drive: 11 plays, 93 yards, 6:03. Key Plays: Prescott 10 pass to Gallup on 3rd-and-4; Prescott 9 pass to Gallup on 3rd-and-3; Elliott 22 run on 3rd-and-2; Prescott 25 pass to Lamb. Dallas 7, N.Y. Giants 3.

NYG_Barkley 1 run (Gano kick), 9:28. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:27. Key Plays: Jones 4 pass to James on 3rd-and-3; Jones 44 pass to Slayton. N.Y. Giants 10, Dallas 7.

NYG_FG Gano 47, :00. Drive: 8 plays, 44 yards, 1:50. Key Plays: Love 17 interception return to N.Y. Giants 27; Wilson 0 interception return to N.Y. Giants 37; Jones 14 pass to Slayton; Jones 10 pass to Hudson. N.Y. Giants 13, Dallas 7.

Third Quarter

Dal_Schultz 15 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 7:21. Drive: 15 plays, 75 yards, 7:39. Key Plays: Elliott 16 run on 3rd-and-4; Pollard 13 run; Prescott 14 pass to Lamb on 3rd-and-12. Dallas 14, N.Y. Giants 13.

Dal_Schultz 6 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 2:02. Drive: 6 plays, 48 yards, 2:05. Key Plays: Prescott 14 pass to Ferguson; Prescott 21 pass to Lamb. Dallas 21, N.Y. Giants 13.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_Hendershot 2 run (Maher kick), 8:53. Drive: 10 plays, 80 yards, 5:51. Key Plays: Prescott 15 pass to Lamb; Pollard 11 run; Prescott 30 pass to Ferguson; Pollard 12 run; Prescott 23 pass to Lamb on 3rd-and-11. Dallas 28, N.Y. Giants 13.

NYG_James 1 pass from Jones (Gano kick), :08. Drive: 7 plays, 64 yards, 1:05. Key Plays: Jones 17 pass to Hodgins on 3rd-and-1; Jones 11 pass to James; Jones 12 pass to Brightwell. Dallas 28, N.Y. Giants 20.

A_93,568.

NYGDal
FIRST DOWNS2126
Rushing610
Passing1113
Penalty43
THIRD DOWN EFF3-117-11
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-20-1
TOTAL NET YARDS300430
Total Plays5969
Avg Gain5.16.2
NET YARDS RUSHING90169
Rushes2139
Avg per rush4.2864.333
NET YARDS PASSING210261
Sacked-Yds lost3-180-0
Gross-Yds passing228261
Completed-Att.21-3521-30
Had Intercepted02
Yards-Pass Play5.5268.7
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB4-3-35-5-5
PUNTS-Avg.4-48.251-51.0
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE210
Punt Returns1-30-0
Kickoff Returns0-00-0
Interceptions2-180-0
PENALTIES-Yds7-6613-86
FUMBLES-Lost1-01-0
TIME OF POSSESSION25:5134:09

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Barkley 11-39, Brightwell 5-31, Jones 3-14, Breida 2-6. Dallas, Elliott 16-92, Pollard 18-60, Lamb 2-11, Prescott 2-4, Hendershot 1-2.

PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Jones 21-35-0-228. Dallas, Prescott 21-30-2-261.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, James 5-41, Barkley 4-13, Slayton 3-63, Hodgins 3-31, Brightwell 2-18, Myarick 1-23, Cager 1-20, Hudson 1-10, Breida 1-9. Dallas, Lamb 6-106, Gallup 5-63, Schultz 4-31, Ferguson 3-57, Pollard 2-1, Elliott 1-3.

PUNT RETURNS_N.Y. Giants, James 1-3. Dallas, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_N.Y. Giants, None. Dallas, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_N.Y. Giants, J.Smith 7-3-0, McCloud 7-1-0, Pinnock 7-1-0, Love 6-4-0, L.Williams 5-1-0, Flott 4-1-0, Lawrence 2-3-0, McFadden 2-2-0, Holmes 2-0-0, Mondeaux 1-2-0, Ward 1-0-0, R.Williams 1-0-0, Ximines 0-2-0, Ellis 0-1-0, Fox 0-1-0, Thibodeaux 0-1-0. Dallas, Clark 6-1-0, Diggs 6-1-0, Vander Esch 5-3-0, Bland 5-0-0, Kearse 3-2-0, Parsons 2-1-2, A.Brown 2-0-0, Wilson 2-0-0, Golston 1-1-0, Odighizuwa 1-1-0, Armstrong 1-0-1, Fowler 1-0-0, Hooker 1-0-0, Lamb 1-0-0, Lawrence 1-0-0, Bohanna 0-1-0, Watkins 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_N.Y. Giants, Love 1-17, R.Williams 1-1. Dallas, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Maher 46.

OFFICIALS_Referee Scott Novak, Ump Ramon George, HL Derick Bowers, LJ Walt Coleman IV, FJ Tra Boger, SJ David Meslow, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Matt Sumstine.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you