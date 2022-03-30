|Dallas
|1
|0
|2
|—
|3
|Anaheim
|0
|2
|0
|—
|2
First Period_1, Dallas, Faksa 4 (Raffl, Glendening), 14:05. Penalties_Seguin, DAL (Tripping), 3:50; Milano, ANA (Holding), 4:26; Terry, ANA (Slashing), 11:19.
Second Period_2, Anaheim, Grant 12 (Zegras, Shattenkirk), 3:54. 3, Anaheim, Terry 31 (Grant, Zegras), 9:48. Penalties_None.
Third Period_4, Dallas, Hintz 29 (Robertson), 8:28. 5, Dallas, Peterson 12 (Klingberg), 12:36. Penalties_Sustr, ANA (Tripping), 4:59.
Shots on Goal_Dallas 9-10-13_32. Anaheim 7-9-12_28.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 3; Anaheim 0 of 1.
Goalies_Dallas, Oettinger 23-11-1 (28 shots-26 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 17-22-9 (32-29).
A_12,617 (17,174). T_2:30.
Referees_Chris Rooney, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Jonathan Deschamps, Derek Nansen.
