|Dallas
|1
|0
|2
|—
|3
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Period_1, Dallas, Hintz 18 (Robertson), 17:46.
Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Provorov 5 (Konecny, Braun), 12:06.
Third Period_3, Dallas, Peterson 7 (Suter, Radulov), 16:35. 4, Dallas, Pavelski 17 (Lindell, Hintz), 18:23 (en).
Shots on Goal_Dallas 10-13-13_36. Philadelphia 7-10-11_28.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 0; Philadelphia 0 of 0.
Goalies_Dallas, Oettinger 10-4-0 (28 shots-27 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 7-14-5 (35-33).
A_14,868 (19,543). T_2:28.
Referees_Dean Morton, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Ben O'Quinn.