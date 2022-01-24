Dallas1023
Philadelphia0101

First Period_1, Dallas, Hintz 18 (Robertson), 17:46.

Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Provorov 5 (Konecny, Braun), 12:06.

Third Period_3, Dallas, Peterson 7 (Suter, Radulov), 16:35. 4, Dallas, Pavelski 17 (Lindell, Hintz), 18:23 (en).

Shots on Goal_Dallas 10-13-13_36. Philadelphia 7-10-11_28.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 0; Philadelphia 0 of 0.

Goalies_Dallas, Oettinger 10-4-0 (28 shots-27 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 7-14-5 (35-33).

A_14,868 (19,543). T_2:28.

Referees_Dean Morton, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Ben O'Quinn.

