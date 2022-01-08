|Pittsburgh
First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Dumoulin 2 (Guentzel, Letang), 6:02. 2, Pittsburgh, Kapanen 8 (Pettersson, Carter), 6:27. Penalties_None.
Second Period_3, Dallas, Gurianov 6 (Peterson, Robertson), 16:01. Penalties_Hakanpaa, DAL (Interference), 0:10; Friedman, PIT (Roughing), 8:08; Radulov, DAL (Roughing), 8:08; Blueger, PIT (Cross Checking), 10:43; Klingberg, DAL (Interference), 12:23.
Third Period_4, Dallas, Pavelski 13 (Klingberg, Robertson), 14:59. 5, Dallas, Hintz 13 (Heiskanen, Robertson), 16:14. Penalties_Gurianov, DAL (Slashing), 5:48.
Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 11-10-8_29. Dallas 7-10-15_32.
Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 3; Dallas 0 of 1.
Goalies_Pittsburgh, Jarry 17-6-4 (32 shots-29 saves). Dallas, Oettinger 8-2-0 (29-27).
A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:25.
Referees_Chris Lee, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Ben O'Quinn, Vaughan Rody.