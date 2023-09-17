|N.Y. Jets
|0
|10
|0
|0
|—
|10
|Dallas
|7
|11
|6
|6
|—
|30
First Quarter
Dal_Ferguson 4 pass from Prescott (Aubrey kick), 9:19. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 5:41. Key Plays: Prescott 6 pass to Lamb on 3rd-and-2; Prescott 25 pass to Lamb; Prescott 15 run on 3rd-and-6. Dallas 7, N.Y. Jets 0.
Second Quarter
Dal_FG Aubrey 35, 9:10. Drive: 14 plays, 78 yards, 6:44. Key Plays: Prescott 31 pass to Lamb; Prescott 12 pass to Lamb on 3rd-and-2; Prescott 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Prescott 7 pass to Tolbert on 3rd-and-7; Prescott 3 pass to Gallup on 3rd-and-7. Dallas 10, N.Y. Jets 0.
NYJ_G.Wilson 68 pass from Z.Wilson (Seibert kick), 7:12. Drive: 1 play, 68 yards, 00:09. Dallas 10, N.Y. Jets 7.
Dal_Schoonmaker 1 pass from Prescott (Pollard run), 1:52. Drive: 14 plays, 75 yards, 5:20. Key Plays: Prescott 20 pass to Lamb; Prescott 9 pass to Turpin on 3rd-and-3; Prescott 11 pass to Vaughn; Vaughn 13 run. Dallas 18, N.Y. Jets 7.
NYJ_FG Seibert 34, :04. Drive: 12 plays, 59 yards, 1:48. Key Plays: Carter 6 run on 3rd-and-1; Z.Wilson 12 run; Z.Wilson 16 run. Dallas 18, N.Y. Jets 10.
Third Quarter
Dal_FG Aubrey 21, 7:24. Drive: 12 plays, 55 yards, 5:52. Key Plays: Pollard 23 run; Prescott 15 pass to Lamb on 3rd-and-14. Dallas 21, N.Y. Jets 10.
Dal_FG Aubrey 55, 5:19. Drive: 4 plays, 1 yard, 1:22. Dallas 24, N.Y. Jets 10.
Fourth Quarter
Dal_FG Aubrey 26, 12:23. Drive: 12 plays, 71 yards, 6:21. Key Plays: Prescott 17 pass to Dowdle; Prescott 19 pass to Pollard on 3rd-and-5; Prescott 21 pass to Lamb; Prescott 3 pass to Pollard on 3rd-and-11. Dallas 27, N.Y. Jets 10.
Dal_FG Aubrey 30, 8:18. Drive: 6 plays, 5 yards, 3:18. Key Plays: Kearse 32 interception return to N.Y. Jets 17; Pollard 3 run on 3rd-and-15. Dallas 30, N.Y. Jets 10.
A_93,689.
|NYJ
|Dal
|FIRST DOWNS
|12
|26
|Rushing
|4
|8
|Passing
|6
|16
|Penalty
|2
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|1-10
|9-18
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-1
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|215
|382
|Total Plays
|46
|83
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|4.6
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|64
|134
|Rushes
|16
|44
|Avg per rush
|4.0
|3.045
|NET YARDS PASSING
|151
|248
|Sacked-Yds lost
|3-19
|1-7
|Gross-Yds passing
|170
|255
|Completed-Att.
|12-27
|31-38
|Had Intercepted
|3
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|5.033
|6.359
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|3-2-2
|8-8-8
|PUNTS-Avg.
|5-48.2
|3-51.667
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|7
|40
|Punt Returns
|1-7
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Interceptions
|0-0
|3-40
|PENALTIES-Yds
|5-29
|6-38
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|17:45
|42:15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, Z.Wilson 5-36, Bre.Hall 4-9, Carter 2-8, Cook 4-7, Davis 1-4. Dallas, Pollard 25-72, Dowdle 7-26, Vaughn 3-16, Prescott 6-14, Turpin 2-6, Hendershot 1-0.
PASSING_N.Y. Jets, Z.Wilson 12-27-3-170. Dallas, Prescott 31-38-0-255.
RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets, Conklin 5-50, G.Wilson 2-83, Lazard 2-23, Hardman 1-6, Cook 1-5, Carter 1-3. Dallas, Lamb 11-143, Pollard 7-37, Tolbert 3-18, Vaughn 3-16, Ferguson 3-11, Dowdle 1-17, Turpin 1-9, Gallup 1-3, Schoonmaker 1-1.
PUNT RETURNS_N.Y. Jets, Gipson 1-7. Dallas, None.
KICKOFF RETURNS_N.Y. Jets, None. Dallas, Luepke 1-0.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_N.Y. Jets, Whitehead 7-2-0, Quinc.Williams 7-0-0, Mosley 5-4-0, Quinn.Williams 5-1-0, Adams 5-0-0, Gardner 4-2-0, Johnson 4-0-0, Sherwood 3-4-0, Reed 3-2-0, Amos 3-1-0, Carter 3-0-0, Clemons 2-2-0, Thomas 2-0-1, Franklin-Myers 2-0-0, Jefferson 1-3-0, Lawson 1-1-0, Woods 1-1-0, Echols 1-0-0, Huff 1-0-0, Davis 0-1-0. Dallas, Gilmore 4-1-0, Parsons 4-0-2, Bell 3-1-0, Vander Esch 2-2-0, Odighizuwa 2-0-1, Kearse 2-0-0, Lawrence 2-0-0, Armstrong 1-1-0, Fowler 1-1-0, Hooker 1-1-0, Bland 1-0-0, Diggs 1-0-0, Thomas 1-0-0, Clark 0-1-0, Gallimore 0-1-0, Golston 0-1-0, Hankins 0-1-0, Harper 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_N.Y. Jets, None. Dallas, Kearse 1-32, Diggs 1-8, Hooker 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Clete Blakeman, Ump Scott Campbell, HL Dana McKenzie, LJ Julian Mapp, FJ Terry Brown, SJ Lo Van Pham, BJ Jonah Monroe, Replay Chad Adams.
