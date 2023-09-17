|N.Y. Jets
|0
|10
|0
|0
|—
|10
|Dallas
|7
|11
|6
|6
|—
|30
First Quarter
Dal_Ferguson 4 pass from Prescott (Aubrey kick), 9:19.
Second Quarter
Dal_FG Aubrey 35, 9:10.
NYJ_G.Wilson 68 pass from Z.Wilson (Seibert kick), 7:12.
Dal_Schoonmaker 1 pass from Prescott (Pollard run), 1:52.
NYJ_FG Seibert 34, :04.
Third Quarter
Dal_FG Aubrey 21, 7:24.
Dal_FG Aubrey 55, 5:19.
Fourth Quarter
Dal_FG Aubrey 26, 12:23.
Dal_FG Aubrey 30, 8:18.
A_93,689.
|NYJ
|Dal
|First downs
|12
|26
|Total Net Yards
|215
|382
|Rushes-yards
|16-64
|44-134
|Passing
|151
|248
|Punt Returns
|1-7
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|3-40
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-27-3
|31-38-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-19
|1-7
|Punts
|5-48.2
|3-51.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-29
|6-38
|Time of Possession
|17:45
|42:15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, Z.Wilson 5-36, Bre.Hall 4-9, Carter 2-8, Cook 4-7, Davis 1-4. Dallas, Pollard 25-72, Dowdle 7-26, Vaughn 3-16, Prescott 6-14, Turpin 2-6, Hendershot 1-0.
PASSING_N.Y. Jets, Z.Wilson 12-27-3-170. Dallas, Prescott 31-38-0-255.
RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets, Conklin 5-50, G.Wilson 2-83, Lazard 2-23, Hardman 1-6, Cook 1-5, Carter 1-3. Dallas, Lamb 11-143, Pollard 7-37, Tolbert 3-18, Vaughn 3-16, Ferguson 3-11, Dowdle 1-17, Turpin 1-9, Gallup 1-3, Schoonmaker 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
