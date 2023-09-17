N.Y. Jets0100010
Dallas7116630

First Quarter

Dal_Ferguson 4 pass from Prescott (Aubrey kick), 9:19.

Second Quarter

Dal_FG Aubrey 35, 9:10.

NYJ_G.Wilson 68 pass from Z.Wilson (Seibert kick), 7:12.

Dal_Schoonmaker 1 pass from Prescott (Pollard run), 1:52.

NYJ_FG Seibert 34, :04.

Third Quarter

Dal_FG Aubrey 21, 7:24.

Dal_FG Aubrey 55, 5:19.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_FG Aubrey 26, 12:23.

Dal_FG Aubrey 30, 8:18.

A_93,689.

NYJDal
First downs1226
Total Net Yards215382
Rushes-yards16-6444-134
Passing151248
Punt Returns1-70-0
Kickoff Returns0-01-0
Interceptions Ret.0-03-40
Comp-Att-Int12-27-331-38-0
Sacked-Yards Lost3-191-7
Punts5-48.23-51.667
Fumbles-Lost1-11-0
Penalties-Yards5-296-38
Time of Possession17:4542:15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, Z.Wilson 5-36, Bre.Hall 4-9, Carter 2-8, Cook 4-7, Davis 1-4. Dallas, Pollard 25-72, Dowdle 7-26, Vaughn 3-16, Prescott 6-14, Turpin 2-6, Hendershot 1-0.

PASSING_N.Y. Jets, Z.Wilson 12-27-3-170. Dallas, Prescott 31-38-0-255.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets, Conklin 5-50, G.Wilson 2-83, Lazard 2-23, Hardman 1-6, Cook 1-5, Carter 1-3. Dallas, Lamb 11-143, Pollard 7-37, Tolbert 3-18, Vaughn 3-16, Ferguson 3-11, Dowdle 1-17, Turpin 1-9, Gallup 1-3, Schoonmaker 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

