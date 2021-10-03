|Carolina
|7
|7
|0
|14
|—
|28
|Dallas
|7
|6
|20
|3
|—
|36
First Quarter
Dal_Elliott 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 7:27. Drive: 9 plays, 90 yards, 4:40. Key Plays: Elliott 19 run; Biadasz 0 run; Prescott 18 pass to Schultz. Dallas 7, Carolina 0.
Car_Darnold 1 run (Gonzalez kick), 2:41. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:46. Key Plays: Hubbard 14 run; Hubbard 12 run; Darnold 29 pass to Moore. Carolina 7, Dallas 7.
Second Quarter
Dal_Jarwin 18 pass from Prescott (pass failed), 14:09. Drive: 12 plays, 76 yards, 3:32. Key Plays: Prescott 12 pass to Schultz; Prescott 10 pass to Schultz; Prescott 21 run on 4th-and-1; Prescott 14 pass to Cooper. Dallas 13, Carolina 7.
Car_Darnold 11 run (Gonzalez kick), 7:02. Drive: 14 plays, 75 yards, 7:07. Key Plays: Darnold 13 pass to Anderson on 3rd-and-12; Darnold 14 run on 3rd-and-11; Darnold 17 pass to R.Smith. Carolina 14, Dallas 13.
Third Quarter
Dal_Cooper 35 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 10:49. Drive: 4 plays, 56 yards, 2:00. Key Play: Elliott 11 run. Dallas 20, Carolina 14.
Dal_Schultz 6 pass from Prescott (pass failed), 7:21. Drive: 4 plays, 66 yards, 1:49. Key Play: Elliott 47 run. Dallas 26, Carolina 14.
Dal_C.Wilson 23 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 2:17. Drive: 3 plays, 37 yards, 1:20. Key Plays: Diggs 23 interception return to Carolina 37; Pollard 14 run. Dallas 33, Carolina 14.
Fourth Quarter
Dal_FG Zuerlein 37, 14:56. Drive: 4 plays, 14 yards, 1:26. Key Plays: Diggs 0 interception return to Carolina 29; Pollard 14 run. Dallas 36, Carolina 14.
Car_Moore 6 pass from Darnold (Gonzalez kick), 8:58. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 5:58. Key Plays: Darnold 15 pass to R.Smith; Darnold 2 pass to Marshall on 3rd-and-3; Freeman 2 run on 4th-and-1; Darnold 11 pass to Hubbard; Darnold 13 pass to Anderson. Dallas 36, Carolina 21.
Car_Moore 8 pass from Darnold (Gonzalez kick), 4:31. Drive: 7 plays, 80 yards, 2:18. Key Play: Darnold 55 pass to Zylstra on 4th-and-8. Dallas 36, Carolina 28.
|Car
|Dal
|FIRST DOWNS
|24
|24
|Rushing
|9
|12
|Passing
|13
|10
|Penalty
|2
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|4-13
|3-9
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|3-3
|1-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|379
|433
|Total Plays
|68
|56
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|7.7
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|113
|245
|Rushes
|24
|34
|Avg per rush
|4.708
|7.206
|NET YARDS PASSING
|266
|188
|Sacked-Yds lost
|5-35
|0-0
|Gross-Yds passing
|301
|188
|Completed-Att.
|26-39
|14-22
|Had Intercepted
|2
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.045
|8.545
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-4-4
|7-7-7
|PUNTS-Avg.
|3-45.333
|4-47.5
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|0
|37
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-14
|Interceptions
|0-0
|2-23
|PENALTIES-Yds
|6-32
|7-50
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|33:36
|26:24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Carolina, Hubbard 13-57, Darnold 6-35, Freeman 3-12, Moore 1-6, Anderson 1-3. Dallas, Elliott 20-143, Pollard 10-67, Prescott 4-35.
PASSING_Carolina, Darnold 26-39-2-301. Dallas, Prescott 14-22-0-188.
RECEIVING_Carolina, Moore 8-113, R.Smith 5-48, Anderson 5-46, Thomas 3-15, Zylstra 2-63, Hubbard 2-14, Marshall 1-2. Dallas, Schultz 6-58, Cooper 3-69, C.Wilson 2-30, Lamb 2-13, Jarwin 1-18.
PUNT RETURNS_Carolina, None. Dallas, None.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Carolina, None. Dallas, Pollard 1-14.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Carolina, Chinn 5-1-0, S.Thompson 4-1-0, Chandler 3-5-0, Burns 3-1-0, Franklin 3-0-0, Henderson 3-0-0, Carter 2-2-0, Bouye 2-1-0, Reddick 2-1-0, Melvin 2-0-0, Der.Brown 1-0-0, Fox 1-0-0, Jackson 1-0-0, Jones 1-0-0, Haynes 0-1-0, Nixon 0-1-0. Dallas, A.Brown 6-0-0, Kearse 5-1-0, Vander Esch 4-1-0, Diggs 4-0-0, Golston 3-2-.5, Parsons 3-1-1, Kazee 3-1-0, Lewis 3-1-0, Hooker 3-0-0, Gregory 2-1-2, Odighizuwa 2-1-.5, Faoliu 2-0-0, Hamilton 2-0-0, Basham 1-1-1, Canady 1-0-0, Kamara 1-0-0, J.Smith 1-0-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Carolina, None. Dallas, Diggs 2-23.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Carolina, Gonzalez 54.
OFFICIALS_Referee Jerome Boger, Ump Barry Anderson, HL Frank LeBlanc, LJ Rusty Baynes, FJ Steve Zimmer, SJ Jonah Monroe, BJ Steve Patrick, Replay Ross Smith.