|Carolina
|7
|7
|0
|14
|—
|28
|Dallas
|7
|6
|20
|3
|—
|36
First Quarter
Dal_Elliott 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 7:27.
Car_Darnold 1 run (Gonzalez kick), 2:41.
Second Quarter
Dal_Jarwin 18 pass from Prescott (pass failed), 14:09.
Car_Darnold 11 run (Gonzalez kick), 7:02.
Third Quarter
Dal_Cooper 35 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 10:49.
Dal_Schultz 6 pass from Prescott (pass failed), 7:21.
Dal_C.Wilson 23 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 2:17.
Fourth Quarter
Dal_FG Zuerlein 37, 14:56.
Car_Moore 6 pass from Darnold (Gonzalez kick), 8:58.
Car_Moore 8 pass from Darnold (Gonzalez kick), 4:31.
|Car
|Dal
|First downs
|24
|24
|Total Net Yards
|379
|433
|Rushes-yards
|24-113
|34-245
|Passing
|266
|188
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-14
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-23
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-39-2
|14-22-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-35
|0-0
|Punts
|3-45.333
|4-47.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-32
|7-50
|Time of Possession
|33:36
|26:24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Carolina, Hubbard 13-57, Darnold 6-35, Freeman 3-12, Moore 1-6, Anderson 1-3. Dallas, Elliott 20-143, Pollard 10-67, Prescott 4-35.
PASSING_Carolina, Darnold 26-39-2-301. Dallas, Prescott 14-22-0-188.
RECEIVING_Carolina, Moore 8-113, R.Smith 5-48, Anderson 5-46, Thomas 3-15, Zylstra 2-63, Hubbard 2-14, Marshall 1-2. Dallas, Schultz 6-58, Cooper 3-69, C.Wilson 2-30, Lamb 2-13, Jarwin 1-18.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Carolina, Gonzalez 54.