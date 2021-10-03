Carolina7701428
Dallas7620336

First Quarter

Dal_Elliott 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 7:27.

Car_Darnold 1 run (Gonzalez kick), 2:41.

Second Quarter

Dal_Jarwin 18 pass from Prescott (pass failed), 14:09.

Car_Darnold 11 run (Gonzalez kick), 7:02.

Third Quarter

Dal_Cooper 35 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 10:49.

Dal_Schultz 6 pass from Prescott (pass failed), 7:21.

Dal_C.Wilson 23 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 2:17.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_FG Zuerlein 37, 14:56.

Car_Moore 6 pass from Darnold (Gonzalez kick), 8:58.

Car_Moore 8 pass from Darnold (Gonzalez kick), 4:31.

CarDal
First downs2424
Total Net Yards379433
Rushes-yards24-11334-245
Passing266188
Punt Returns0-00-0
Kickoff Returns0-01-14
Interceptions Ret.0-02-23
Comp-Att-Int26-39-214-22-0
Sacked-Yards Lost5-350-0
Punts3-45.3334-47.5
Fumbles-Lost0-01-0
Penalties-Yards6-327-50
Time of Possession33:3626:24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Carolina, Hubbard 13-57, Darnold 6-35, Freeman 3-12, Moore 1-6, Anderson 1-3. Dallas, Elliott 20-143, Pollard 10-67, Prescott 4-35.

PASSING_Carolina, Darnold 26-39-2-301. Dallas, Prescott 14-22-0-188.

RECEIVING_Carolina, Moore 8-113, R.Smith 5-48, Anderson 5-46, Thomas 3-15, Zylstra 2-63, Hubbard 2-14, Marshall 1-2. Dallas, Schultz 6-58, Cooper 3-69, C.Wilson 2-30, Lamb 2-13, Jarwin 1-18.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Carolina, Gonzalez 54.

