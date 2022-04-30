|Anaheim
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
|Dallas
|0
|2
|2
|—
|4
First Period_1, Anaheim, Comtois 6 (Steel, Drysdale), 7:33. Penalties_Sustr, ANA (Hooking), 15:36.
Second Period_2, Dallas, Harley 1 (Kiviranta, Faksa), 3:13. 3, Dallas, Hanley 2 (Faksa, Hakanpaa), 5:45. 4, Anaheim, Terry 37 (Henrique, Zegras), 15:41. Penalties_Harley, DAL (Interference), 19:54.
Third Period_5, Dallas, Robertson 41 (Heiskanen, Hintz), 9:56 (pp). 6, Dallas, Namestnikov 16 (Seguin, Oettinger), 19:00 (en). Penalties_Zegras, ANA (Interference), 9:22.
Shots on Goal_Anaheim 5-7-9_21. Dallas 5-10-4_19.
Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 1; Dallas 1 of 2.
Goalies_Anaheim, Hodges 0-0-0 (3 shots-2 saves), Anaheim, Gibson 18-26-11 (5-5), Anaheim, Stolarz 12-8-3 (10-8). Dallas, Oettinger 30-15-1 (21-19).
A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:15.
Referees_Jean Hebert, Dan O'Rourke. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Bryan Pancich.
