|Arizona
|2
|0
|0
|—
|2
|Dallas
|1
|1
|2
|—
|4
First Period_1, Arizona, Hayton 10 (Moser, Valimaki), 10:28. 2, Arizona, Keller 25 (Schmaltz, Valimaki), 13:47 (pp). 3, Dallas, Hintz 26 (Robertson), 18:43. Penalties_O'Brien, ARI (Tripping), 1:46; Marchment, DAL (Hooking), 6:06; Marchment, DAL (Interference), 12:43; Miller, DAL (High Sticking), 14:11.
Second Period_4, Dallas, Seguin 16 (Johnston, Dadonov), 1:50 (pp). Penalties_Hayton, ARI (Interference), 0:11; Soderstrom, ARI (Interference), 4:48.
Third Period_5, Dallas, Heiskanen 8 (Seguin, Miller), 4:38. 6, Dallas, Seguin 17 (Faksa), 16:12 (sh). Penalties_Valimaki, ARI (High Sticking), 5:35; Faksa, DAL (Tripping), 8:29; Miller, DAL (Tripping), 15:51.
Shots on Goal_Arizona 5-9-7_21. Dallas 11-16-14_41.
Power-play opportunities_Arizona 1 of 5; Dallas 1 of 4.
Goalies_Arizona, Ingram 5-13-4 (41 shots-37 saves). Dallas, Oettinger 25-8-10 (20-18).
A_18,045 (18,532). T_2:28.
Referees_Jake Brenk, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Ryan Gibbons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.