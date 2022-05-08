|Calgary
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
|Dallas
|1
|1
|2
|—
|4
First Period_1, Dallas, Faksa 1 (Lindell, Heiskanen), 8:21. 2, Calgary, Lewis 1 (Lucic, Zadorov), 13:45.
Second Period_3, Calgary, Lindholm 2 (Gaudreau), 3:40. 4, Dallas, Pavelski 2 (Suter, Heiskanen), 11:41.
Third Period_5, Dallas, Pavelski 3 (Klingberg, Namestnikov), 10:05 (pp). 6, Dallas, Hintz 1 (Benn, Hakanpaa), 19:59 (en).
Shots on Goal_Calgary 13-16-12_41. Dallas 12-12-8_32.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 4; Dallas 1 of 4.
Goalies_Calgary, Markstrom 1-2-0 (31 shots-28 saves). Dallas, Oettinger 2-1-0 (41-39).
A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:43.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Kiel Murchison.
