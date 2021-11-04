|Dallas
|1
|1
|1
|1
|—
|4
|Calgary
|0
|2
|1
|0
|—
|3
First Period_1, Dallas, Gurianov 2 (Heiskanen, Suter), 14:09 (pp). Penalties_Mangiapane, CGY (Tripping), 4:56; Tkachuk, CGY (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 12:55.
Second Period_2, Calgary, Lucic 3 (Gudbranson, Zadorov), 15:13. 3, Calgary, Tkachuk 5 (Andersson, Lindholm), 18:41 (pp). 4, Dallas, Comeau 1 (Heiskanen, Raffl), 19:54. Penalties_Hakanpaa, DAL (Holding), 16:50; Comeau, DAL (High Sticking), 17:43.
Third Period_5, Dallas, Seguin 4 (Heiskanen, Radulov), 1:34. 6, Calgary, Zadorov 1 (Markstrom, Kylington), 16:03. Penalties_Tkachuk, CGY (High Sticking), 7:46; Glendening, DAL (Tripping), 12:26; Benn, DAL (High Sticking), 14:42; Calgary bench, served by Tkachuk (Delay of Game), 15:48; Radulov, DAL (Slashing), 16:03.
Overtime_7, Dallas, Benn 2 (Pavelski, Klingberg), 2:59. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Dallas 10-7-10-1_28. Calgary 9-15-8-1_33.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 3; Calgary 1 of 5.
Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 2-1-1 (33 shots-30 saves). Calgary, Markstrom 4-1-3 (28-24).
A_14,715 (19,289). T_2:36.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Francois St. Laurent. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Ryan Daisy.