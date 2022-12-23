|Montreal
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
|Dallas
|0
|1
|3
|—
|4
First Period_1, Montreal, Evans 1 (Harris, Pezzetta), 4:04 (pp).
Second Period_2, Montreal, Pezzetta 2 (Xhekaj), 2:24. 3, Dallas, Hintz 15 (Benn, Robertson), 15:19 (pp).
Third Period_4, Dallas, Hintz 16 (Robertson, Pavelski), 2:27 (pp). 5, Dallas, Johnston 10 (Suter), 15:00 (pp). 6, Dallas, Kiviranta 5, 19:43 (en).
Shots on Goal_Montreal 8-8-8_24. Dallas 9-13-14_36.
Power-play opportunities_Montreal 1 of 2; Dallas 3 of 5.
Goalies_Montreal, Allen 9-13-1 (35 shots-32 saves). Dallas, Oettinger 14-5-3 (24-22).
A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:32.
Referees_TJ Luxmore, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Andrew Smith.
