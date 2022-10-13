Dallas2114
Nashville0011

First Period_1, Dallas, Marchment 1 (Seguin), 2:31. 2, Dallas, Marchment 2 (Lundkvist, Seguin), 18:56 (pp).

Second Period_3, Dallas, Pavelski 1 (Hintz, Robertson), 19:09.

Third Period_4, Dallas, Johnston 1 (Seguin, Suter), 4:22 (pp). 5, Nashville, Johansen 1 (Tolvanen), 4:53.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 12-10-7_29. Nashville 9-11-11_31.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 2 of 4; Nashville 0 of 5.

Goalies_Dallas, Oettinger 1-0-0 (31 shots-30 saves). Nashville, Saros 1-1-0 (29-25).

A_17,692 (17,113). T_2:26.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Julien Fournier, James Tobias.

