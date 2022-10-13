|Dallas
First Period_1, Dallas, Marchment 1 (Seguin), 2:31. 2, Dallas, Marchment 2 (Lundkvist, Seguin), 18:56 (pp). Penalties_Heiskanen, DAL (Tripping), 7:54; Hakanpaa, DAL (Fighting), 13:51; Trenin, NSH (Slashing), 13:51; Jeannot, NSH (Fighting), 13:51; Nashville bench, served by Sherwood (Too Many Men on the Ice), 18:03.
Second Period_3, Dallas, Pavelski 1 (Hintz, Robertson), 19:09. Penalties_Tolvanen, NSH (Elbowing), 12:14; Miller, DAL (Hooking), 15:06.
Third Period_4, Dallas, Johnston 1 (Seguin, Suter), 4:22 (pp). 5, Nashville, Johansen 1 (Tolvanen), 4:53. Penalties_Hakanpaa, DAL (Tripping), 1:18; Carrier, NSH (Holding), 3:01; Lindell, DAL (Hooking), 8:23; Hakanpaa, DAL (Cross Checking), 18:09.
Shots on Goal_Dallas 12-10-7_29. Nashville 9-11-11_31.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 2 of 4; Nashville 0 of 5.
Goalies_Dallas, Oettinger 1-0-0 (31 shots-30 saves). Nashville, Saros 1-1-0 (29-25).
A_17,692 (17,113). T_2:26.
Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Julien Fournier, James Tobias.
