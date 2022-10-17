|Winnipeg
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
|Dallas
|1
|2
|1
|—
|4
First Period_1, Winnipeg, Scheifele 3 (Connor, Ehlers), 3:28. 2, Dallas, Seguin 1 (Dellandrea, Marchment), 10:20. Penalties_Stanley, WPG (Interference), 15:55.
Second Period_3, Dallas, Hakanpaa 1 (Marchment, Suter), 15:38. 4, Dallas, Kiviranta 1 (Lindell), 17:28. Penalties_Miller, DAL (Tripping), 3:50; Benn, DAL (Hooking), 10:57; Lowry, WPG (Hooking), 13:24.
Third Period_5, Dallas, Heiskanen 2 (Hintz, Robertson), 8:12 (pp). Penalties_Dubois, WPG (Slashing), 5:56; Stanley, WPG (Slashing), 7:48; Kiviranta, DAL (High Sticking), 9:46; Miller, DAL (Hooking), 14:40.
Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 8-6-10_24. Dallas 9-11-9_29.
Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 5; Dallas 1 of 4.
Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 1-1-0 (29 shots-25 saves). Dallas, Oettinger 3-0-0 (24-23).
A_17,875 (18,532). T_2:23.
Referees_Mitch Dunning, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Travis Gawryletz.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.