|Dallas
|10
|13
|14
|3
|—
|40
|Minnesota
|3
|0
|0
|0
|—
|3
First Quarter
Dal_FG Maher 27, 10:22.
Min_FG G.Joseph 25, 6:39.
Dal_Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), 1:26.
Second Quarter
Dal_FG Maher 53, 5:31.
Dal_Pollard 30 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 1:43.
Dal_FG Maher 60, :00.
Third Quarter
Dal_Pollard 68 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 12:32.
Dal_Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), 8:15.
Fourth Quarter
Dal_FG Maher 50, 10:04.
A_65,304.
|Dal
|Min
|First downs
|23
|16
|Total Net Yards
|458
|183
|Rushes-yards
|40-151
|17-73
|Passing
|307
|110
|Punt Returns
|4-34
|1-3
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-48
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-30-0
|17-30-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|7-49
|Punts
|2-50.5
|7-48.286
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-39
|7-59
|Time of Possession
|37:24
|22:36
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Dallas, Pollard 15-80, Elliott 15-42, Prescott 3-16, Davis 7-13. Minnesota, Cook 11-72, Nwangwu 4-1, Mattison 2-0.
PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 22-25-0-276, Rush 4-5-0-31. Minnesota, Cousins 12-23-0-105, Mullens 5-7-0-54.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Pollard 6-109, Lamb 5-45, Gallup 3-41, Schultz 3-22, N.Brown 2-42, Davis 2-22, Ferguson 2-15, Tolbert 1-8, Elliott 1-5, Hendershot 1-(minus 2). Minnesota, Hockenson 5-34, Jefferson 3-33, Thielen 2-25, Osborn 2-17, Nailor 1-15, Reagor 1-14, Mattison 1-8, Mundt 1-8, Nwangwu 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.