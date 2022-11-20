Dallas101314340
Minnesota30003

First Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 27, 10:22.

Min_FG G.Joseph 25, 6:39.

Dal_Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), 1:26.

Second Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 53, 5:31.

Dal_Pollard 30 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 1:43.

Dal_FG Maher 60, :00.

Third Quarter

Dal_Pollard 68 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 12:32.

Dal_Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), 8:15.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 50, 10:04.

A_65,304.

DalMin
First downs2316
Total Net Yards458183
Rushes-yards40-15117-73
Passing307110
Punt Returns4-341-3
Kickoff Returns0-02-48
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int26-30-017-30-0
Sacked-Yards Lost0-07-49
Punts2-50.57-48.286
Fumbles-Lost1-02-1
Penalties-Yards6-397-59
Time of Possession37:2422:36

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Pollard 15-80, Elliott 15-42, Prescott 3-16, Davis 7-13. Minnesota, Cook 11-72, Nwangwu 4-1, Mattison 2-0.

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 22-25-0-276, Rush 4-5-0-31. Minnesota, Cousins 12-23-0-105, Mullens 5-7-0-54.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Pollard 6-109, Lamb 5-45, Gallup 3-41, Schultz 3-22, N.Brown 2-42, Davis 2-22, Ferguson 2-15, Tolbert 1-8, Elliott 1-5, Hendershot 1-(minus 2). Minnesota, Hockenson 5-34, Jefferson 3-33, Thielen 2-25, Osborn 2-17, Nailor 1-15, Reagor 1-14, Mattison 1-8, Mundt 1-8, Nwangwu 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

