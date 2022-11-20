|Dallas
|10
|13
|14
|3
|—
|40
|Minnesota
|3
|0
|0
|0
|—
|3
First Quarter
Dal_FG Maher 27, 10:22. Drive: 7 plays, 18 yards, 3:22. Key Play: Elliott 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Dallas 3, Minnesota 0.
Min_FG G.Joseph 25, 6:39. Drive: 11 plays, 69 yards, 3:43. Key Plays: Cousins 14 pass to J.Jefferson; Cook 17 run; Cousins 10 pass to Thielen on 3rd-and-6. Dallas 3, Minnesota 3.
Dal_Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), 1:26. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 5:13. Key Plays: Prescott 14 pass to Gallup on 3rd-and-3; Pollard 18 run; Pollard 20 run. Dallas 10, Minnesota 3.
Second Quarter
Dal_FG Maher 53, 5:31. Drive: 14 plays, 48 yards, 7:54. Key Plays: Pollard 5 run on 3rd-and-2; Elliott 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Prescott 12 pass to Schultz; Prescott 11 run on 3rd-and-6. Dallas 13, Minnesota 3.
Dal_Pollard 30 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 1:43. Drive: 8 plays, 59 yards, 2:44. Key Plays: Pollard 7 run on 3rd-and-2; Elliott 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Dallas 20, Minnesota 3.
Dal_FG Maher 60, :00. Drive: 5 plays, 44 yards, 00:31. Key Play: Prescott 27 pass to Lamb. Dallas 23, Minnesota 3.
Third Quarter
Dal_Pollard 68 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 12:32. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:28. Key Play: Prescott 10 pass to Pollard. Dallas 30, Minnesota 3.
Dal_Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), 8:15. Drive: 5 plays, 41 yards, 1:54. Key Play: Prescott 35 pass to N.Brown on 3rd-and-5. Dallas 37, Minnesota 3.
Fourth Quarter
Dal_FG Maher 50, 10:04. Drive: 9 plays, 44 yards, 6:05. Key Plays: Prescott 19 pass to Gallup; Pollard 17 run; Davis 9 run on 3rd-and-1; Davis 4 run on 3rd-and-14. Dallas 40, Minnesota 3.
A_65,304.
|Dal
|Min
|FIRST DOWNS
|23
|16
|Rushing
|12
|3
|Passing
|11
|10
|Penalty
|0
|3
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|12-17
|1-11
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|458
|183
|Total Plays
|70
|54
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|3.4
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|151
|73
|Rushes
|40
|17
|Avg per rush
|3.775
|4.294
|NET YARDS PASSING
|307
|110
|Sacked-Yds lost
|0-0
|7-49
|Gross-Yds passing
|307
|159
|Completed-Att.
|26-30
|17-30
|Had Intercepted
|0
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|10.233
|2.973
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|8-8-6
|2-2-2
|PUNTS-Avg.
|2-50.5
|7-48.286
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|34
|51
|Punt Returns
|4-34
|1-3
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-48
|Interceptions
|0-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|6-39
|7-59
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|37:24
|22:36
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Dallas, Pollard 15-80, Elliott 15-42, Prescott 3-16, Davis 7-13. Minnesota, Cook 11-72, Nwangwu 4-1, Mattison 2-0.
PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 22-25-0-276, Rush 4-5-0-31. Minnesota, Cousins 12-23-0-105, Mullens 5-7-0-54.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Pollard 6-109, Lamb 5-45, Gallup 3-41, Schultz 3-22, N.Brown 2-42, Davis 2-22, Ferguson 2-15, Tolbert 1-8, Elliott 1-5, Hendershot 1-(minus 2). Minnesota, Hockenson 5-34, Jefferson 3-33, Thielen 2-25, Osborn 2-17, Nailor 1-15, Reagor 1-14, Mattison 1-8, Mundt 1-8, Nwangwu 1-5.
PUNT RETURNS_Dallas, Turpin 4-34. Minnesota, Reagor 1-3.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Dallas, None. Minnesota, Nwangwu 2-48.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Dallas, Kearse 4-1-1, Parsons 4-0-2, Armstrong 3-0-2, A.Brown 3-0-0, Clark 3-0-0, Diggs 3-0-0, Vander Esch 3-0-0, Williams 2-1-0, Fowler 2-0-1, Bland 2-0-0, Wilson 2-0-0, Gallimore 1-2-0, Lawrence 1-1-1, Cox 1-1-0, Golston 1-0-0, Joseph 1-0-0, Odighizuwa 1-0-0, Mukuamu 0-1-0, Watkins 0-1-0. Minnesota, Booth 9-0-0, Bynum 6-2-0, Phillips 6-1-0, H.Smith 5-2-0, Peterson 5-0-0, Hicks 4-2-0, Bullard 3-1-0, Hunter 3-1-0, Tonga 3-1-0, Wonnum 3-1-0, Jones 2-2-0, Kendricks 2-1-0, Sullivan 2-0-0, Lynch 1-0-0, Metellus 1-0-0, Asamoah 0-1-0, Dye 0-1-0, Z.Smith 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Dallas, None. Minnesota, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Clay Martin, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Jerod Phillips, LJ Maia Chaka, FJ James Coleman, SJ Dave Hawkshaw, BJ Greg Wilson, Replay Brian Matoren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.