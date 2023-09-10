|Dallas
|16
|10
|7
|7
|—
|40
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Quarter
Dal_Igbinoghene 58 blocked field goal return (kick failed), 8:03.
Dal_FG Aubrey 21, 3:21.
Dal_Bland 22 interception return (Aubrey kick), 2:22.
Second Quarter
Dal_FG Aubrey 38, 10:55.
Dal_Pollard 2 run (Aubrey kick), 8:03.
Third Quarter
Dal_Pollard 1 run (Aubrey kick), 10:01.
Fourth Quarter
Dal_Turpin 7 run (Aubrey kick), 11:31.
A_80,809.
|Dal
|NYG
|First downs
|18
|14
|Total Net Yards
|265
|171
|Rushes-yards
|30-122
|28-108
|Passing
|143
|63
|Punt Returns
|2-17
|1-7
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-22
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-25-0
|17-30-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|7-47
|Punts
|3-48.667
|3-53.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|5-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-35
|6-72
|Time of Possession
|26:32
|33:28
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Dallas, Pollard 14-70, Dowdle 6-24, Turpin 3-14, Vaughn 6-8, Prescott 1-6. N.Y. Giants, Barkley 12-51, D.Jones 13-43, Breida 2-9, Brightwell 1-5.
PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 13-24-0-143, Rush 0-1-0-0. N.Y. Giants, D.Jones 15-28-2-104, Taylor 2-2-0-6.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Lamb 4-77, Cooks 2-22, Pollard 2-12, Ferguson 2-11, Turpin 2-11, Gallup 1-10. N.Y. Giants, Waller 3-36, Slayton 3-15, Barkley 3-12, Cager 2-17, Brightwell 2-6, Hodgins 1-24, Campbell 1-2, Bellinger 1-1, Breida 1-(minus 3).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_N.Y. Giants, Gano 45, Gano 36.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.