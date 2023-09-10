Dallas16107740
N.Y. Giants00000

First Quarter

Dal_Igbinoghene 58 blocked field goal return (kick failed), 8:03.

Dal_FG Aubrey 21, 3:21.

Dal_Bland 22 interception return (Aubrey kick), 2:22.

Second Quarter

Dal_FG Aubrey 38, 10:55.

Dal_Pollard 2 run (Aubrey kick), 8:03.

Third Quarter

Dal_Pollard 1 run (Aubrey kick), 10:01.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_Turpin 7 run (Aubrey kick), 11:31.

A_80,809.

DalNYG
First downs1814
Total Net Yards265171
Rushes-yards30-12228-108
Passing14363
Punt Returns2-171-7
Kickoff Returns0-00-0
Interceptions Ret.2-220-0
Comp-Att-Int13-25-017-30-2
Sacked-Yards Lost0-07-47
Punts3-48.6673-53.333
Fumbles-Lost1-05-1
Penalties-Yards5-356-72
Time of Possession26:3233:28

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Pollard 14-70, Dowdle 6-24, Turpin 3-14, Vaughn 6-8, Prescott 1-6. N.Y. Giants, Barkley 12-51, D.Jones 13-43, Breida 2-9, Brightwell 1-5.

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 13-24-0-143, Rush 0-1-0-0. N.Y. Giants, D.Jones 15-28-2-104, Taylor 2-2-0-6.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Lamb 4-77, Cooks 2-22, Pollard 2-12, Ferguson 2-11, Turpin 2-11, Gallup 1-10. N.Y. Giants, Waller 3-36, Slayton 3-15, Barkley 3-12, Cager 2-17, Brightwell 2-6, Hodgins 1-24, Campbell 1-2, Bellinger 1-1, Breida 1-(minus 3).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_N.Y. Giants, Gano 45, Gano 36.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you