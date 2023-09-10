Dallas16107740
N.Y. Giants00000

First Quarter

Dal_Igbinoghene 58 blocked field goal return (kick failed), 8:03. Dallas 6, N.Y. Giants 0.

Dal_FG Aubrey 21, 3:21. Drive: 9 plays, 72 yards, 3:45. Key Play: Prescott 49 pass to Lamb on 3rd-and-4. Dallas 9, N.Y. Giants 0.

Dal_Bland 22 interception return (Aubrey kick), 2:22. Dallas 16, N.Y. Giants 0.

Second Quarter

Dal_FG Aubrey 38, 10:55. Drive: 11 plays, 60 yards, 4:26. Key Plays: Prescott 5 pass to Pollard on 3rd-and-8; Prescott 6 pass to Cooks on 4th-and-3; Dowdle 10 run. Dallas 19, N.Y. Giants 0.

Dal_Pollard 2 run (Aubrey kick), 8:03. Drive: 5 plays, 38 yards, 2:45. Key Plays: Gilmore 0 interception return to N.Y. Giants 38; Prescott 16 pass to Cooks. Dallas 26, N.Y. Giants 0.

Third Quarter

Dal_Pollard 1 run (Aubrey kick), 10:01. Drive: 11 plays, 67 yards, 4:59. Key Plays: Prescott 10 pass to Gallup; Prescott 9 pass to Lamb on 3rd-and-2; Pollard 25 run; Prescott 7 pass to Pollard on 3rd-and-6. Dallas 33, N.Y. Giants 0.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_Turpin 7 run (Aubrey kick), 11:31. Drive: 8 plays, 50 yards, 3:29. Key Plays: Prescott 19 pass to Lamb; Pollard 12 run; Prescott 7 pass to Turpin on 3rd-and-7. Dallas 40, N.Y. Giants 0.

A_80,809.

DalNYG
FIRST DOWNS1814
Rushing76
Passing85
Penalty33
THIRD DOWN EFF6-135-16
FOURTH DOWN EFF1-23-5
TOTAL NET YARDS265171
Total Plays5565
Avg Gain4.82.6
NET YARDS RUSHING122108
Rushes3028
Avg per rush4.0673.857
NET YARDS PASSING14363
Sacked-Yds lost0-07-47
Gross-Yds passing143110
Completed-Att.13-2517-30
Had Intercepted02
Yards-Pass Play5.721.703
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB8-8-81-1-1
PUNTS-Avg.3-48.6673-53.333
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-01-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE397
Punt Returns2-171-7
Kickoff Returns0-00-0
Interceptions2-220-0
PENALTIES-Yds5-356-72
FUMBLES-Lost1-05-1
TIME OF POSSESSION26:3233:28

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Pollard 14-70, Dowdle 6-24, Turpin 3-14, Vaughn 6-8, Prescott 1-6. N.Y. Giants, Barkley 12-51, D.Jones 13-43, Breida 2-9, Brightwell 1-5.

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 13-24-0-143, Rush 0-1-0-0. N.Y. Giants, D.Jones 15-28-2-104, Taylor 2-2-0-6.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Lamb 4-77, Cooks 2-22, Pollard 2-12, Ferguson 2-11, Turpin 2-11, Gallup 1-10. N.Y. Giants, Waller 3-36, Slayton 3-15, Barkley 3-12, Cager 2-17, Brightwell 2-6, Hodgins 1-24, Campbell 1-2, Bellinger 1-1, Breida 1-(minus 3).

PUNT RETURNS_Dallas, Turpin 2-17. N.Y. Giants, Gray 1-7.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Dallas, None. N.Y. Giants, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Dallas, Bell 6-2-0, Vander Esch 6-0-0, Gilmore 4-0-0, Hooker 3-2-0, Armstrong 3-0-2, Bland 3-0-0, Diggs 3-0-0, Kearse 2-5-0, Clark 2-3-0, Odighizuwa 2-2-2, Parsons 2-1-1, Golston 1-1-1, Hankins 1-1-0, M.Smith 1-1-0, Thomas 1-1-0, Lawrence 1-0-1, Goodwin 1-0-0, Harper 1-0-0, Williams 0-2-0. N.Y. Giants, Hawkins 5-2-0, Okereke 4-1-0, McFadden 3-7-0, Pinnock 3-2-0, A.Jackson 3-1-0, Lawrence 1-3-0, McKinney 1-3-0, Thibodeaux 1-3-0, Nunez-Roches 1-2-0, A.Robinson 1-2-0, Williams 1-1-0, Basham 1-0-0, McCloud 1-0-0, Riley 1-0-0, Simmons 1-0-0, Banks 0-1-0, Belton 0-1-0, Ojulari 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Dallas, Bland 1-22, Gilmore 1-0. N.Y. Giants, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_N.Y. Giants, Gano 45, Gano 36.

OFFICIALS_Referee Adrian Hill, Ump Roy Ellison, HL David Oliver, LJ Brett Bergman, FJ Mearl Robinson, SJ Jim Quirk, BJ Greg Steed, Replay Roddy Ames.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you