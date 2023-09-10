|Dallas
|16
|10
|7
|7
|—
|40
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Quarter
Dal_Igbinoghene 58 blocked field goal return (kick failed), 8:03. Dallas 6, N.Y. Giants 0.
Dal_FG Aubrey 21, 3:21. Drive: 9 plays, 72 yards, 3:45. Key Play: Prescott 49 pass to Lamb on 3rd-and-4. Dallas 9, N.Y. Giants 0.
Dal_Bland 22 interception return (Aubrey kick), 2:22. Dallas 16, N.Y. Giants 0.
Second Quarter
Dal_FG Aubrey 38, 10:55. Drive: 11 plays, 60 yards, 4:26. Key Plays: Prescott 5 pass to Pollard on 3rd-and-8; Prescott 6 pass to Cooks on 4th-and-3; Dowdle 10 run. Dallas 19, N.Y. Giants 0.
Dal_Pollard 2 run (Aubrey kick), 8:03. Drive: 5 plays, 38 yards, 2:45. Key Plays: Gilmore 0 interception return to N.Y. Giants 38; Prescott 16 pass to Cooks. Dallas 26, N.Y. Giants 0.
Third Quarter
Dal_Pollard 1 run (Aubrey kick), 10:01. Drive: 11 plays, 67 yards, 4:59. Key Plays: Prescott 10 pass to Gallup; Prescott 9 pass to Lamb on 3rd-and-2; Pollard 25 run; Prescott 7 pass to Pollard on 3rd-and-6. Dallas 33, N.Y. Giants 0.
Fourth Quarter
Dal_Turpin 7 run (Aubrey kick), 11:31. Drive: 8 plays, 50 yards, 3:29. Key Plays: Prescott 19 pass to Lamb; Pollard 12 run; Prescott 7 pass to Turpin on 3rd-and-7. Dallas 40, N.Y. Giants 0.
A_80,809.
|Dal
|NYG
|FIRST DOWNS
|18
|14
|Rushing
|7
|6
|Passing
|8
|5
|Penalty
|3
|3
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|6-13
|5-16
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-2
|3-5
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|265
|171
|Total Plays
|55
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|2.6
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|122
|108
|Rushes
|30
|28
|Avg per rush
|4.067
|3.857
|NET YARDS PASSING
|143
|63
|Sacked-Yds lost
|0-0
|7-47
|Gross-Yds passing
|143
|110
|Completed-Att.
|13-25
|17-30
|Had Intercepted
|0
|2
|Yards-Pass Play
|5.72
|1.703
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|8-8-8
|1-1-1
|PUNTS-Avg.
|3-48.667
|3-53.333
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|1-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|39
|7
|Punt Returns
|2-17
|1-7
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions
|2-22
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|5-35
|6-72
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-0
|5-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|26:32
|33:28
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Dallas, Pollard 14-70, Dowdle 6-24, Turpin 3-14, Vaughn 6-8, Prescott 1-6. N.Y. Giants, Barkley 12-51, D.Jones 13-43, Breida 2-9, Brightwell 1-5.
PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 13-24-0-143, Rush 0-1-0-0. N.Y. Giants, D.Jones 15-28-2-104, Taylor 2-2-0-6.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Lamb 4-77, Cooks 2-22, Pollard 2-12, Ferguson 2-11, Turpin 2-11, Gallup 1-10. N.Y. Giants, Waller 3-36, Slayton 3-15, Barkley 3-12, Cager 2-17, Brightwell 2-6, Hodgins 1-24, Campbell 1-2, Bellinger 1-1, Breida 1-(minus 3).
PUNT RETURNS_Dallas, Turpin 2-17. N.Y. Giants, Gray 1-7.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Dallas, None. N.Y. Giants, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Dallas, Bell 6-2-0, Vander Esch 6-0-0, Gilmore 4-0-0, Hooker 3-2-0, Armstrong 3-0-2, Bland 3-0-0, Diggs 3-0-0, Kearse 2-5-0, Clark 2-3-0, Odighizuwa 2-2-2, Parsons 2-1-1, Golston 1-1-1, Hankins 1-1-0, M.Smith 1-1-0, Thomas 1-1-0, Lawrence 1-0-1, Goodwin 1-0-0, Harper 1-0-0, Williams 0-2-0. N.Y. Giants, Hawkins 5-2-0, Okereke 4-1-0, McFadden 3-7-0, Pinnock 3-2-0, A.Jackson 3-1-0, Lawrence 1-3-0, McKinney 1-3-0, Thibodeaux 1-3-0, Nunez-Roches 1-2-0, A.Robinson 1-2-0, Williams 1-1-0, Basham 1-0-0, McCloud 1-0-0, Riley 1-0-0, Simmons 1-0-0, Banks 0-1-0, Belton 0-1-0, Ojulari 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Dallas, Bland 1-22, Gilmore 1-0. N.Y. Giants, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_N.Y. Giants, Gano 45, Gano 36.
OFFICIALS_Referee Adrian Hill, Ump Roy Ellison, HL David Oliver, LJ Brett Bergman, FJ Mearl Robinson, SJ Jim Quirk, BJ Greg Steed, Replay Roddy Ames.
