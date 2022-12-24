|Philadelphia
|10
|10
|7
|7
|—
|34
|Dallas
|7
|10
|10
|13
|—
|40
First Quarter
Phi_FG J.Elliott 25, 11:16.
Phi_Sweat 42 interception return (J.Elliott kick), 9:18.
Dal_E.Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), 1:52.
Second Quarter
Dal_Lamb 36 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 11:34.
Phi_Minshew 1 run (J.Elliott kick), 7:08.
Dal_FG Maher 21, 1:49.
Phi_FG J.Elliott 47, :06.
Third Quarter
Phi_D.Smith 14 pass from Minshew (J.Elliott kick), 9:00.
Dal_FG Maher 44, 5:01.
Dal_Gallup 12 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 2:12.
Fourth Quarter
Phi_D.Smith 9 pass from Minshew (J.Elliott kick), 9:59.
Dal_Lamb 7 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 5:49.
Dal_FG Maher 48, 2:19.
Dal_FG Maher 26, 1:41.
A_93,754.
|Phi
|Dal
|First downs
|25
|25
|Total Net Yards
|442
|419
|Rushes-yards
|29-87
|31-115
|Passing
|355
|304
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-54
|1-31
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-42
|2-2
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-40-2
|27-35-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|6-43
|Punts
|0-0.0
|1-57.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|2-10
|4-36
|Time of Possession
|27:42
|32:18
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Philadelphia, Sanders 21-65, Gainwell 4-17, Minshew 4-5. Dallas, Elliott 16-55, Prescott 6-41, Pollard 9-19.
PASSING_Philadelphia, Minshew 24-40-2-355. Dallas, Prescott 27-35-1-347.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Smith 8-113, Brown 6-103, Gainwell 4-41, Goedert 3-67, Watkins 1-19, Pascal 1-6, Sanders 1-6. Dallas, Lamb 10-120, Pollard 6-61, Gallup 4-36, Schultz 3-43, Hilton 1-52, Ferguson 1-24, Elliott 1-6, N.Brown 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.