Philadelphia707721
Dallas14671441

First Quarter

Dal_E.Elliott 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 11:47. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:13. Key Play: Prescott 44 pass to Lamb. Dallas 7, Philadelphia 0.

Phi_F.Cox 0 fumble return (J.Elliott kick), 9:57. Philadelphia 7, Dallas 7.

Dal_Schultz 19 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 1:31. Drive: 6 plays, 50 yards, 3:06. Key Play: Prescott 12 pass to Schultz. Dallas 14, Philadelphia 7.

Second Quarter

Dal_E.Elliott 3 run (kick failed), 7:10. Drive: 13 plays, 65 yards, 7:50. Key Plays: Prescott 8 pass to Schultz on 3rd-and-2; Prescott 6 pass to Jarwin on 3rd-and-1; E.Elliott 10 run. Dallas 20, Philadelphia 7.

Third Quarter

Dal_Diggs 59 interception return (Zuerlein kick), 14:07. Dallas 27, Philadelphia 7.

Phi_Ertz 3 pass from Hurts (J.Elliott kick), 7:08. Drive: 8 plays, 90 yards, 3:55. Key Plays: Hurts 41 pass to Q.Watkins on 3rd-and-8; Hurts 27 pass to Ertz. Dallas 27, Philadelphia 14.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_C.Wilson 2 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 11:26. Drive: 12 plays, 61 yards, 6:12. Key Plays: Prescott 13 pass to Cooper; Prescott 11 pass to Schultz on 3rd-and-5; Prescott 5 run on 3rd-and-7. Dallas 34, Philadelphia 14.

Dal_Schultz 22 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 6:56. Drive: 3 plays, 31 yards, 1:20. Dallas 41, Philadelphia 14.

Phi_Ward 15 pass from Hurts (J.Elliott kick), 3:09. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:47. Key Plays: Hurts 24 pass to Reagor on 3rd-and-1; Hurts 19 pass to Gainwell; Hurts 16 pass to Ertz; Hurts 12 pass to Gainwell. Dallas 41, Philadelphia 21.

A_93,267.

PhiDal
FIRST DOWNS1227
Rushing19
Passing1114
Penalty04
THIRD DOWN EFF4-126-12
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-21-2
TOTAL NET YARDS367380
Total Plays5371
Avg Gain6.95.4
NET YARDS RUSHING64160
Rushes1241
Avg per rush5.3333.902
NET YARDS PASSING303220
Sacked-Yds lost2-234-18
Gross-Yds passing326238
Completed-Att.25-3921-26
Had Intercepted20
Yards-Pass Play7.397.333
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB4-4-47-7-7
PUNTS-Avg.6-43.04-50.5
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE-272
Punt Returns3--22-13
Kickoff Returns0-00-0
Interceptions0-02-59
PENALTIES-Yds13-864-37
FUMBLES-Lost0-02-1
TIME OF POSSESSION25:0234:58

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Hurts 9-35, Sanders 2-27, Gainwell 1-2. Dallas, Elliott 17-95, Pollard 11-60, Prescott 9-6, Clement 3-0, Lamb 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 25-39-2-326. Dallas, Prescott 21-26-0-238.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Reagor 5-53, Ertz 4-53, Gainwell 3-32, Sanders 3-28, Smith 3-28, Goedert 2-66, Watkins 2-46, B.Scott 2-5, Ward 1-15. Dallas, Schultz 6-80, Lamb 3-66, Cooper 3-26, Elliott 3-21, C.Wilson 2-17, Jarwin 2-14, N.Brown 1-9, Pollard 1-5.

PUNT RETURNS_Philadelphia, Reagor 3-(minus 2). Dallas, Lamb 1-8, C.Wilson 1-5.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Philadelphia, None. Dallas, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Philadelphia, Harris 6-8-0, Singleton 5-5-0, Hargrave 5-1-2, Nelson 3-2-0, Slay 3-1-0, P.Johnson 3-0-0, E.Wilson 2-4-0, Avery 2-2-0, Epps 2-2-0, Edwards 2-1-1, Maddox 1-3-.5, Sweat 1-3-.5, Barnett 1-2-0, Ridgeway 0-2-0, M.Williams 0-2-0, Ta.Jackson 0-1-0, Wallace 0-1-0. Dallas, A.Brown 4-0-0, J.Smith 4-0-0, Kearse 3-2-0, Parsons 3-1-.5, Vander Esch 3-1-0, Golston 3-0-0, Odighizuwa 2-2-1.5, Lewis 2-1-0, Canady 2-0-0, Diggs 2-0-0, Gifford 2-0-0, Kazee 1-2-0, Bohanna 1-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Philadelphia, None. Dallas, Diggs 1-59, A.Brown 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Rogers, Ump Carl Paganelli, HL Kent Payne, LJ Tom Eaton, FJ Aaron Santi, SJ Dominique Pender, BJ Greg Steed, Replay Kevin Brown.

