|Philadelphia
|7
|0
|7
|7
|—
|21
|Dallas
|14
|6
|7
|14
|—
|41
First Quarter
Dal_E.Elliott 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 11:47. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:13. Key Play: Prescott 44 pass to Lamb. Dallas 7, Philadelphia 0.
Phi_F.Cox 0 fumble return (J.Elliott kick), 9:57. Philadelphia 7, Dallas 7.
Dal_Schultz 19 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 1:31. Drive: 6 plays, 50 yards, 3:06. Key Play: Prescott 12 pass to Schultz. Dallas 14, Philadelphia 7.
Second Quarter
Dal_E.Elliott 3 run (kick failed), 7:10. Drive: 13 plays, 65 yards, 7:50. Key Plays: Prescott 8 pass to Schultz on 3rd-and-2; Prescott 6 pass to Jarwin on 3rd-and-1; E.Elliott 10 run. Dallas 20, Philadelphia 7.
Third Quarter
Dal_Diggs 59 interception return (Zuerlein kick), 14:07. Dallas 27, Philadelphia 7.
Phi_Ertz 3 pass from Hurts (J.Elliott kick), 7:08. Drive: 8 plays, 90 yards, 3:55. Key Plays: Hurts 41 pass to Q.Watkins on 3rd-and-8; Hurts 27 pass to Ertz. Dallas 27, Philadelphia 14.
Fourth Quarter
Dal_C.Wilson 2 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 11:26. Drive: 12 plays, 61 yards, 6:12. Key Plays: Prescott 13 pass to Cooper; Prescott 11 pass to Schultz on 3rd-and-5; Prescott 5 run on 3rd-and-7. Dallas 34, Philadelphia 14.
Dal_Schultz 22 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 6:56. Drive: 3 plays, 31 yards, 1:20. Dallas 41, Philadelphia 14.
Phi_Ward 15 pass from Hurts (J.Elliott kick), 3:09. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:47. Key Plays: Hurts 24 pass to Reagor on 3rd-and-1; Hurts 19 pass to Gainwell; Hurts 16 pass to Ertz; Hurts 12 pass to Gainwell. Dallas 41, Philadelphia 21.
A_93,267.
|Phi
|Dal
|FIRST DOWNS
|12
|27
|Rushing
|1
|9
|Passing
|11
|14
|Penalty
|0
|4
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|4-12
|6-12
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-2
|1-2
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|367
|380
|Total Plays
|53
|71
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|5.4
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|64
|160
|Rushes
|12
|41
|Avg per rush
|5.333
|3.902
|NET YARDS PASSING
|303
|220
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-23
|4-18
|Gross-Yds passing
|326
|238
|Completed-Att.
|25-39
|21-26
|Had Intercepted
|2
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|7.39
|7.333
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|4-4-4
|7-7-7
|PUNTS-Avg.
|6-43.0
|4-50.5
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|-2
|72
|Punt Returns
|3--2
|2-13
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions
|0-0
|2-59
|PENALTIES-Yds
|13-86
|4-37
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|25:02
|34:58
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Philadelphia, Hurts 9-35, Sanders 2-27, Gainwell 1-2. Dallas, Elliott 17-95, Pollard 11-60, Prescott 9-6, Clement 3-0, Lamb 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 25-39-2-326. Dallas, Prescott 21-26-0-238.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Reagor 5-53, Ertz 4-53, Gainwell 3-32, Sanders 3-28, Smith 3-28, Goedert 2-66, Watkins 2-46, B.Scott 2-5, Ward 1-15. Dallas, Schultz 6-80, Lamb 3-66, Cooper 3-26, Elliott 3-21, C.Wilson 2-17, Jarwin 2-14, N.Brown 1-9, Pollard 1-5.
PUNT RETURNS_Philadelphia, Reagor 3-(minus 2). Dallas, Lamb 1-8, C.Wilson 1-5.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Philadelphia, None. Dallas, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Philadelphia, Harris 6-8-0, Singleton 5-5-0, Hargrave 5-1-2, Nelson 3-2-0, Slay 3-1-0, P.Johnson 3-0-0, E.Wilson 2-4-0, Avery 2-2-0, Epps 2-2-0, Edwards 2-1-1, Maddox 1-3-.5, Sweat 1-3-.5, Barnett 1-2-0, Ridgeway 0-2-0, M.Williams 0-2-0, Ta.Jackson 0-1-0, Wallace 0-1-0. Dallas, A.Brown 4-0-0, J.Smith 4-0-0, Kearse 3-2-0, Parsons 3-1-.5, Vander Esch 3-1-0, Golston 3-0-0, Odighizuwa 2-2-1.5, Lewis 2-1-0, Canady 2-0-0, Diggs 2-0-0, Gifford 2-0-0, Kazee 1-2-0, Bohanna 1-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Philadelphia, None. Dallas, Diggs 1-59, A.Brown 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Rogers, Ump Carl Paganelli, HL Kent Payne, LJ Tom Eaton, FJ Aaron Santi, SJ Dominique Pender, BJ Greg Steed, Replay Kevin Brown.