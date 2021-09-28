Philadelphia707721
Dallas14671441

First Quarter

Dal_E.Elliott 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 11:47.

Phi_F.Cox 0 fumble return (J.Elliott kick), 9:57.

Dal_Schultz 19 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 1:31.

Second Quarter

Dal_E.Elliott 3 run (kick failed), 7:10.

Third Quarter

Dal_Diggs 59 interception return (Zuerlein kick), 14:07.

Phi_Ertz 3 pass from Hurts (J.Elliott kick), 7:08.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_C.Wilson 2 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 11:26.

Dal_Schultz 22 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 6:56.

Phi_Ward 15 pass from Hurts (J.Elliott kick), 3:09.

A_93,267.

PhiDal
First downs1227
Total Net Yards367380
Rushes-yards12-6441-160
Passing303220
Punt Returns3--22-13
Kickoff Returns0-00-0
Interceptions Ret.0-02-59
Comp-Att-Int25-39-221-26-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-234-18
Punts6-43.04-50.5
Fumbles-Lost0-02-1
Penalties-Yards13-864-37
Time of Possession25:0234:58

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Hurts 9-35, Sanders 2-27, Gainwell 1-2. Dallas, Elliott 17-95, Pollard 11-60, Prescott 9-6, Clement 3-0, Lamb 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 25-39-2-326. Dallas, Prescott 21-26-0-238.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Reagor 5-53, Ertz 4-53, Gainwell 3-32, Sanders 3-28, Smith 3-28, Goedert 2-66, Watkins 2-46, B.Scott 2-5, Ward 1-15. Dallas, Schultz 6-80, Lamb 3-66, Cooper 3-26, Elliott 3-21, C.Wilson 2-17, Jarwin 2-14, N.Brown 1-9, Pollard 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

