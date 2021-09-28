|Philadelphia
|7
|0
|7
|7
|—
|21
|Dallas
|14
|6
|7
|14
|—
|41
First Quarter
Dal_E.Elliott 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 11:47.
Phi_F.Cox 0 fumble return (J.Elliott kick), 9:57.
Dal_Schultz 19 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 1:31.
Second Quarter
Dal_E.Elliott 3 run (kick failed), 7:10.
Third Quarter
Dal_Diggs 59 interception return (Zuerlein kick), 14:07.
Phi_Ertz 3 pass from Hurts (J.Elliott kick), 7:08.
Fourth Quarter
Dal_C.Wilson 2 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 11:26.
Dal_Schultz 22 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 6:56.
Phi_Ward 15 pass from Hurts (J.Elliott kick), 3:09.
A_93,267.
|Phi
|Dal
|First downs
|12
|27
|Total Net Yards
|367
|380
|Rushes-yards
|12-64
|41-160
|Passing
|303
|220
|Punt Returns
|3--2
|2-13
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-59
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-39-2
|21-26-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-23
|4-18
|Punts
|6-43.0
|4-50.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|13-86
|4-37
|Time of Possession
|25:02
|34:58
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Philadelphia, Hurts 9-35, Sanders 2-27, Gainwell 1-2. Dallas, Elliott 17-95, Pollard 11-60, Prescott 9-6, Clement 3-0, Lamb 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 25-39-2-326. Dallas, Prescott 21-26-0-238.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Reagor 5-53, Ertz 4-53, Gainwell 3-32, Sanders 3-28, Smith 3-28, Goedert 2-66, Watkins 2-46, B.Scott 2-5, Ward 1-15. Dallas, Schultz 6-80, Lamb 3-66, Cooper 3-26, Elliott 3-21, C.Wilson 2-17, Jarwin 2-14, N.Brown 1-9, Pollard 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.