|N.Y. Giants
|0
|10
|3
|7
|—
|20
|Dallas
|3
|14
|10
|17
|—
|44
First Quarter
Dal_FG Zuerlein 31, 6:17. Drive: 10 plays, 44 yards, 4:30. Key Plays: Pollard 17 run; Prescott 8 pass to Schultz on 3rd-and-1. Dallas 3, N.Y. Giants 0.
Second Quarter
Dal_Lamb 49 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 11:59. Drive: 4 plays, 65 yards, 1:59. Key Play: Elliott 14 run. Dallas 10, N.Y. Giants 0.
NYG_FG Gano 51, 10:10. Drive: 8 plays, 42 yards, 1:49. Key Play: D.Jones 38 pass to Toney on 3rd-and-10. Dallas 10, N.Y. Giants 3.
NYG_Booker 1 run (Gano kick), 2:51. Drive: 12 plays, 88 yards, 5:51. Key Plays: D.Jones 9 pass to Toney on 3rd-and-4; D.Jones 18 pass to Engram; Booker 14 run; D.Jones 28 pass to Toney on 3rd-and-4. N.Y. Giants 10, Dallas 10.
Dal_Cooper 24 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), :36. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 2:15. Key Plays: Prescott 11 pass to Schultz; Prescott 21 pass to Cooper on 3rd-and-1; Prescott 15 pass to Schultz on 3rd-and-4. Dallas 17, N.Y. Giants 10.
Third Quarter
NYG_FG Gano 51, 11:14. Drive: 8 plays, 47 yards, 3:46. Key Play: Glennon 35 pass to Toney. Dallas 17, N.Y. Giants 13.
Dal_Elliott 4 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 7:11. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 4:03. Key Plays: Prescott 11 pass to Lamb; Prescott 30 pass to Schultz on 3rd-and-6; Prescott 15 pass to Cooper. Dallas 24, N.Y. Giants 13.
Dal_FG Zuerlein 38, 2:02. Drive: 8 plays, 39 yards, 4:55. Key Plays: Diggs 18 interception return to Dallas 41; Pollard 14 run; Prescott 13 pass to Pollard on 3rd-and-19. Dallas 27, N.Y. Giants 13.
Fourth Quarter
Dal_Elliott 13 run (Zuerlein kick), 7:34. Drive: 9 plays, 98 yards, 4:48. Key Plays: Elliott 10 run; C.Wilson 22 pass to N.Brown; Prescott 35 pass to C.Wilson on 3rd-and-1. Dallas 34, N.Y. Giants 13.
NYG_Booker 3 pass from Glennon (Gano kick), 3:17. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 4:17. Key Plays: Glennon 16 pass to Toney; Glennon 14 pass to Rudolph; Glennon 13 pass to Toney; Glennon 13 pass to Ross; Glennon 11 pass to Engram on 3rd-and-7. Dallas 34, N.Y. Giants 20.
Dal_FG Zuerlein 31, 1:53. Drive: 9 plays, 33 yards, 1:24. Key Plays: Dixon onside-kick returned by Cox for 0 yards; Prescott 7 pass to Pollard on 3rd-and-6. Dallas 37, N.Y. Giants 20.
Dal_A.Brown 45 interception return (Zuerlein kick), 1:28. Dallas 44, N.Y. Giants 20.
A_93,476.
|NYG
|Dal
|FIRST DOWNS
|20
|26
|Rushing
|3
|10
|Passing
|15
|13
|Penalty
|2
|3
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|4-13
|8-14
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|2-3
|1-2
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|367
|515
|Total Plays
|64
|74
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|7.0
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|73
|201
|Rushes
|25
|39
|Avg per rush
|2.92
|5.154
|NET YARDS PASSING
|294
|314
|Sacked-Yds lost
|0-0
|2-10
|Gross-Yds passing
|294
|324
|Completed-Att.
|21-39
|23-33
|Had Intercepted
|2
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|7.538
|8.971
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-4-4
|9-9-7
|PUNTS-Avg.
|2-45.0
|1-61.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|62
|80
|Punt Returns
|1-7
|1-17
|Kickoff Returns
|2-54
|0-0
|Interceptions
|1-1
|2-63
|PENALTIES-Yds
|5-48
|8-58
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|27:48
|32:12
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Booker 16-42, Barkley 2-9, Jones 3-9, Toney 1-7, Penny 1-4, Glennon 2-2. Dallas, Elliott 21-110, Pollard 14-75, C.Wilson 1-6, Prescott 2-6, Lamb 1-4.
PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Glennon 16-25-2-196, Jones 5-13-0-98, Toney 0-1-0-0. Dallas, Prescott 22-32-1-302, C.Wilson 1-1-0-22.
RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, Toney 10-189, Engram 4-55, Booker 3-16, Board 2-7, Rudolph 1-14, Ross 1-13. Dallas, Schultz 6-79, Lamb 4-84, Pollard 4-28, Cooper 3-60, N.Brown 3-36, Elliott 2-2, C.Wilson 1-35.
PUNT RETURNS_N.Y. Giants, Board 1-7. Dallas, Lamb 1-17.
KICKOFF RETURNS_N.Y. Giants, Board 2-54. Dallas, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_N.Y. Giants, A.Jackson 7-0-0, Ryan 6-2-0, Crowder 5-3-0, Ragland 5-2-0, McKinney 5-1-0, Love 3-2-0, A.Johnson 3-1-1, Lawrence 3-0-0, Ojulari 3-0-0, Shelton 2-4-.5, L.Williams 2-4-.5, Bradberry 2-0-0, Carter 1-1-0, Coughlin 1-0-0, Ximines 0-2-0, Roche 0-1-0. Dallas, Parsons 6-2-0, Vander Esch 4-1-0, Hooker 3-3-0, Kearse 3-3-0, Diggs 3-2-0, Neal 3-2-0, Kazee 3-0-0, Lewis 2-1-0, A.Brown 2-0-0, Basham 1-1-0, Anae 1-0-0, Cox 1-0-0, Odighizuwa 1-0-0, Golston 0-2-0, Watkins 0-2-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_N.Y. Giants, Carter 1-1. Dallas, A.Brown 1-45, Diggs 1-18.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_N.Y. Giants, Gano 54.
OFFICIALS_Referee John Hussey, Ump Alan Eck, HL Sarah Thomas, LJ Carl Johnson, FJ Jabir Walker, SJ Allen Baynes, BJ Brad Freeman, Replay James Nicholson.