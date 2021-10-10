N.Y. Giants0103720
Dallas314101744

First Quarter

Dal_FG Zuerlein 31, 6:17. Drive: 10 plays, 44 yards, 4:30. Key Plays: Pollard 17 run; Prescott 8 pass to Schultz on 3rd-and-1. Dallas 3, N.Y. Giants 0.

Second Quarter

Dal_Lamb 49 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 11:59. Drive: 4 plays, 65 yards, 1:59. Key Play: Elliott 14 run. Dallas 10, N.Y. Giants 0.

NYG_FG Gano 51, 10:10. Drive: 8 plays, 42 yards, 1:49. Key Play: D.Jones 38 pass to Toney on 3rd-and-10. Dallas 10, N.Y. Giants 3.

NYG_Booker 1 run (Gano kick), 2:51. Drive: 12 plays, 88 yards, 5:51. Key Plays: D.Jones 9 pass to Toney on 3rd-and-4; D.Jones 18 pass to Engram; Booker 14 run; D.Jones 28 pass to Toney on 3rd-and-4. N.Y. Giants 10, Dallas 10.

Dal_Cooper 24 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), :36. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 2:15. Key Plays: Prescott 11 pass to Schultz; Prescott 21 pass to Cooper on 3rd-and-1; Prescott 15 pass to Schultz on 3rd-and-4. Dallas 17, N.Y. Giants 10.

Third Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 51, 11:14. Drive: 8 plays, 47 yards, 3:46. Key Play: Glennon 35 pass to Toney. Dallas 17, N.Y. Giants 13.

Dal_Elliott 4 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 7:11. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 4:03. Key Plays: Prescott 11 pass to Lamb; Prescott 30 pass to Schultz on 3rd-and-6; Prescott 15 pass to Cooper. Dallas 24, N.Y. Giants 13.

Dal_FG Zuerlein 38, 2:02. Drive: 8 plays, 39 yards, 4:55. Key Plays: Diggs 18 interception return to Dallas 41; Pollard 14 run; Prescott 13 pass to Pollard on 3rd-and-19. Dallas 27, N.Y. Giants 13.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_Elliott 13 run (Zuerlein kick), 7:34. Drive: 9 plays, 98 yards, 4:48. Key Plays: Elliott 10 run; C.Wilson 22 pass to N.Brown; Prescott 35 pass to C.Wilson on 3rd-and-1. Dallas 34, N.Y. Giants 13.

NYG_Booker 3 pass from Glennon (Gano kick), 3:17. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 4:17. Key Plays: Glennon 16 pass to Toney; Glennon 14 pass to Rudolph; Glennon 13 pass to Toney; Glennon 13 pass to Ross; Glennon 11 pass to Engram on 3rd-and-7. Dallas 34, N.Y. Giants 20.

Dal_FG Zuerlein 31, 1:53. Drive: 9 plays, 33 yards, 1:24. Key Plays: Dixon onside-kick returned by Cox for 0 yards; Prescott 7 pass to Pollard on 3rd-and-6. Dallas 37, N.Y. Giants 20.

Dal_A.Brown 45 interception return (Zuerlein kick), 1:28. Dallas 44, N.Y. Giants 20.

A_93,476.

NYGDal
FIRST DOWNS2026
Rushing310
Passing1513
Penalty23
THIRD DOWN EFF4-138-14
FOURTH DOWN EFF2-31-2
TOTAL NET YARDS367515
Total Plays6474
Avg Gain5.77.0
NET YARDS RUSHING73201
Rushes2539
Avg per rush2.925.154
NET YARDS PASSING294314
Sacked-Yds lost0-02-10
Gross-Yds passing294324
Completed-Att.21-3923-33
Had Intercepted21
Yards-Pass Play7.5388.971
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB5-4-49-9-7
PUNTS-Avg.2-45.01-61.0
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE6280
Punt Returns1-71-17
Kickoff Returns2-540-0
Interceptions1-12-63
PENALTIES-Yds5-488-58
FUMBLES-Lost1-02-1
TIME OF POSSESSION27:4832:12

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Booker 16-42, Barkley 2-9, Jones 3-9, Toney 1-7, Penny 1-4, Glennon 2-2. Dallas, Elliott 21-110, Pollard 14-75, C.Wilson 1-6, Prescott 2-6, Lamb 1-4.

PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Glennon 16-25-2-196, Jones 5-13-0-98, Toney 0-1-0-0. Dallas, Prescott 22-32-1-302, C.Wilson 1-1-0-22.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, Toney 10-189, Engram 4-55, Booker 3-16, Board 2-7, Rudolph 1-14, Ross 1-13. Dallas, Schultz 6-79, Lamb 4-84, Pollard 4-28, Cooper 3-60, N.Brown 3-36, Elliott 2-2, C.Wilson 1-35.

PUNT RETURNS_N.Y. Giants, Board 1-7. Dallas, Lamb 1-17.

KICKOFF RETURNS_N.Y. Giants, Board 2-54. Dallas, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_N.Y. Giants, A.Jackson 7-0-0, Ryan 6-2-0, Crowder 5-3-0, Ragland 5-2-0, McKinney 5-1-0, Love 3-2-0, A.Johnson 3-1-1, Lawrence 3-0-0, Ojulari 3-0-0, Shelton 2-4-.5, L.Williams 2-4-.5, Bradberry 2-0-0, Carter 1-1-0, Coughlin 1-0-0, Ximines 0-2-0, Roche 0-1-0. Dallas, Parsons 6-2-0, Vander Esch 4-1-0, Hooker 3-3-0, Kearse 3-3-0, Diggs 3-2-0, Neal 3-2-0, Kazee 3-0-0, Lewis 2-1-0, A.Brown 2-0-0, Basham 1-1-0, Anae 1-0-0, Cox 1-0-0, Odighizuwa 1-0-0, Golston 0-2-0, Watkins 0-2-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_N.Y. Giants, Carter 1-1. Dallas, A.Brown 1-45, Diggs 1-18.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_N.Y. Giants, Gano 54.

OFFICIALS_Referee John Hussey, Ump Alan Eck, HL Sarah Thomas, LJ Carl Johnson, FJ Jabir Walker, SJ Allen Baynes, BJ Brad Freeman, Replay James Nicholson.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you