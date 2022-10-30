|Chicago
|0
|17
|6
|6
|—
|29
|Dallas
|14
|14
|14
|7
|—
|49
First Quarter
Dal_Prescott 7 run (Maher kick), 10:18.
Dal_Lamb 21 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 5:19.
Second Quarter
Chi_Fields 3 run (Santos kick), 13:41.
Dal_Pollard 18 run (Maher kick), 10:50.
Dal_Ferguson 1 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 6:48.
Chi_Harry 17 pass from Fields (Santos kick), :40.
Chi_FG Santos 36, :00.
Third Quarter
Chi_Herbert 12 run (pass failed), 9:42.
Dal_Pollard 7 run (Maher kick), 6:55.
Dal_Parsons 36 fumble return (Maher kick), 5:00.
Fourth Quarter
Chi_Kmet 10 pass from Fields (pass failed), 13:40.
Dal_Pollard 54 run (Maher kick), 10:35.
A_93,767.
|Chi
|Dal
|First downs
|22
|24
|Total Net Yards
|371
|442
|Rushes-yards
|43-240
|29-200
|Passing
|131
|242
|Punt Returns
|1-9
|2-15
|Kickoff Returns
|1-22
|1-21
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-21
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-24-0
|21-27-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-25
|1-8
|Punts
|4-50.75
|2-71.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-45
|6-41
|Time of Possession
|36:04
|23:56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Chicago, Herbert 16-99, Fields 8-60, Montgomery 15-53, V.Jones 2-33, Ebner 2-(minus 5). Dallas, Pollard 14-131, Prescott 5-34, Davis 8-23, Turpin 1-11, Lamb 1-1.
PASSING_Chicago, Fields 17-23-0-151, Siemian 1-1-0-5. Dallas, Prescott 21-27-1-250.
RECEIVING_Chicago, Mooney 5-70, Pettis 4-18, Montgomery 3-22, Harry 2-24, Kmet 2-11, St. Brown 1-6, V.Jones 1-5. Dallas, Schultz 6-74, Lamb 5-77, Gallup 4-49, Davis 2-18, Hendershot 2-15, Pollard 1-16, Ferguson 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.