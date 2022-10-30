Chicago0176629
Dallas141414749

First Quarter

Dal_Prescott 7 run (Maher kick), 10:18.

Dal_Lamb 21 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 5:19.

Second Quarter

Chi_Fields 3 run (Santos kick), 13:41.

Dal_Pollard 18 run (Maher kick), 10:50.

Dal_Ferguson 1 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 6:48.

Chi_Harry 17 pass from Fields (Santos kick), :40.

Chi_FG Santos 36, :00.

Third Quarter

Chi_Herbert 12 run (pass failed), 9:42.

Dal_Pollard 7 run (Maher kick), 6:55.

Dal_Parsons 36 fumble return (Maher kick), 5:00.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_Kmet 10 pass from Fields (pass failed), 13:40.

Dal_Pollard 54 run (Maher kick), 10:35.

A_93,767.

ChiDal
First downs2224
Total Net Yards371442
Rushes-yards43-24029-200
Passing131242
Punt Returns1-92-15
Kickoff Returns1-221-21
Interceptions Ret.1-210-0
Comp-Att-Int18-24-021-27-1
Sacked-Yards Lost4-251-8
Punts4-50.752-71.0
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalties-Yards6-456-41
Time of Possession36:0423:56

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Herbert 16-99, Fields 8-60, Montgomery 15-53, V.Jones 2-33, Ebner 2-(minus 5). Dallas, Pollard 14-131, Prescott 5-34, Davis 8-23, Turpin 1-11, Lamb 1-1.

PASSING_Chicago, Fields 17-23-0-151, Siemian 1-1-0-5. Dallas, Prescott 21-27-1-250.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Mooney 5-70, Pettis 4-18, Montgomery 3-22, Harry 2-24, Kmet 2-11, St. Brown 1-6, V.Jones 1-5. Dallas, Schultz 6-74, Lamb 5-77, Gallup 4-49, Davis 2-18, Hendershot 2-15, Pollard 1-16, Ferguson 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

