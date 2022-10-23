Dallas1315
Montreal1102

First Period_1, Dallas, Pavelski 2 (Robertson, Benn), 4:24 (pp). 2, Montreal, Hoffman 1 (Xhekaj, Evans), 15:35.

Second Period_3, Dallas, Pavelski 3 (Hintz), 0:18. 4, Dallas, Robertson 2 (Benn, Pavelski), 4:31 (pp). 5, Montreal, Xhekaj 1 (Monahan, Suzuki), 15:58. 6, Dallas, Ty Dellandrea 1 (Dellandrea), 19:43.

Third Period_7, Dallas, Pavelski 4 (Lundkvist, Hintz), 6:53.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 12-11-7_30. Montreal 14-13-7_34.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 2 of 3; Montreal 0 of 4.

Goalies_Dallas, Oettinger 4-0-0 (34 shots-32 saves). Montreal, Allen 2-2-0 (30-25).

A_21,105 (21,288). T_2:27.

Referees_Brandon Blandina, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Julien Fournier.

