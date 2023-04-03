|Nashville
First Period_1, Dallas, Hintz 35 (Pavelski, Robertson), 4:21. Penalties_None.
Second Period_2, Dallas, Miller 5 (Faksa, Glendening), 12:31. 3, Dallas, Pavelski 25 (Robertson, Heiskanen), 16:07 (pp). Penalties_Benn, DAL (Hooking), 0:39; Gravel, NSH (Tripping), 6:37; Leonard, NSH (Hooking), 15:39.
Third Period_4, Dallas, Robertson 43 (Benn, Heiskanen), 8:29. 5, Dallas, Seguin 20 (Robertson, Suter), 14:23. 6, Nashville, Foote 2, 15:10. Penalties_Barrie, NSH (Tripping), 3:37; Fabbro, NSH (High Sticking), 8:24; Jankowski, NSH (Roughing), 8:24; Miller, DAL (Roughing), 8:24; Harley, DAL (Interference), 16:38.
Shots on Goal_Nashville 10-10-8_28. Dallas 10-6-9_25.
Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 2; Dallas 1 of 4.
Goalies_Nashville, Saros 30-22-7 (25 shots-20 saves). Dallas, Wedgewood 8-8-3 (28-26).
A_18,056 (18,532). T_2:31.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_CJ Murray, Libor Suchanek.
