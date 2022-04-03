|Dallas
First Period_1, San Jose, Bonino 9 (Gregor, Karlsson), 1:25. 2, Dallas, Namestnikov 14 (Seguin), 1:50. 3, Dallas, Hakanpaa 3 (Seguin, Namestnikov), 8:11. 4, Dallas, Hintz 30 (Klingberg, Pavelski), 9:53. 5, Dallas, Robertson 32 (Gurianov, Seguin), 19:59.
Second Period_6, San Jose, Burns 9 (Chmelevski, Megna), 7:53.
Third Period_7, Dallas, Pavelski 25 (Robertson, Hintz), 7:44. 8, San Jose, Leonard 1 (Karlsson, Ferraro), 15:21. 9, San Jose, Couture 22 (Gregor, Chmelevski), 18:32.
Shots on Goal_Dallas 14-10-5_29. San Jose 10-12-6_28.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 3; San Jose 0 of 1.
Goalies_Dallas, Wedgewood 12-14-3 (28 shots-24 saves). San Jose, Kahkonen 12-10-3 (14-10), San Jose, Reimer 18-15-6 (15-14).
A_14,021 (17,562). T_2:19.
Referees_Jean Hebert, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_CJ Murray, Vaughan Rody.
