|Dallas
|10
|20
|0
|21
|—
|51
|Philadelphia
|7
|10
|3
|6
|—
|26
First Quarter
Phi_Ty.Jackson 3 pass from Minshew (J.Elliott kick), 9:41. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 5:19. Key Plays: Minshew 25 pass to D.Smith on 3rd-and-9; Minshew 12 pass to Reagor; Gainwell 9 run on 3rd-and-3; Gainwell 12 run. Philadelphia 7, Dallas 0.
Dal_C.Wilson 14 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 5:08. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 4:33. Key Plays: Prescott 16 pass to C.Wilson on 3rd-and-5; Prescott 14 pass to Lamb; Prescott 14 pass to Cooper on 4th-and-3. Dallas 7, Philadelphia 7.
Dal_FG Zuerlein 48, 1:37. Drive: 5 plays, 26 yards, 1:57. Key Plays: Prescott 27 pass to Cooper; Prescott 10 pass to Schultz. Dallas 10, Philadelphia 7.
Second Quarter
Phi_FG J.Elliott 38, 12:24. Drive: 11 plays, 44 yards, 4:13. Key Plays: Huntley kick return to Philadelphia 36; Minshew 12 pass to D.Smith; Minshew 7 pass to Gainwell on 3rd-and-6; Minshew 13 pass to Ty.Jackson; Minshew 1 pass to Gainwell on 3rd-and-17. Dallas 10, Philadelphia 10.
Dal_C.Wilson 24 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 8:07. Drive: 8 plays, 74 yards, 4:17. Key Plays: Clement kick return to Dallas 26; Prescott 31 pass to Lamb. Dallas 17, Philadelphia 10.
Phi_Gainwell 7 run (J.Elliott kick), 3:40. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 4:27. Key Plays: Minshew 22 pass to Q.Watkins on 3rd-and-5; Huntley 18 run; Gainwell 18 run on 3rd-and-5. Dallas 17, Philadelphia 17.
Dal_Schultz 2 pass from Prescott (kick failed), 1:45. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 1:55. Key Plays: E.Elliott 26 run; Prescott 26 pass to Cooper. Dallas 23, Philadelphia 17.
Dal_Schultz 9 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), :05. Drive: 4 plays, 43 yards, 00:19. Key Play: Prescott 28 pass to C.Wilson. Dallas 30, Philadelphia 17.
Third Quarter
Phi_FG J.Elliott 40, 5:58. Drive: 15 plays, 53 yards, 6:41. Key Plays: Minshew 1 run on 3rd-and-1; Huntley 13 run; Minshew 11 pass to Q.Watkins on 4th-and-3; Minshew 4 pass to Q.Watkins on 3rd-and-2. Dallas 30, Philadelphia 20.
Fourth Quarter
Dal_Clement 8 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 14:33. Drive: 15 plays, 84 yards, 6:25. Key Plays: Clement kick return to Dallas 16; E.Elliott 4 run on 3rd-and-1; Prescott 37 pass to C.Wilson on 3rd-and-7; E.Elliott 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Prescott 5 pass to Clement on 3rd-and-7; Clement 3 run on 4th-and-2. Dallas 37, Philadelphia 20.
Dal_I.Smith 4 run (Zuerlein kick), 10:16. Drive: 5 plays, 52 yards, 2:28. Key Plays: Clement 38 run; Rush 10 pass to Sprinkle. Dallas 44, Philadelphia 20.
Dal_Hardy 22 run (Zuerlein kick), 8:36. Drive: 3 plays, 26 yards, 1:32. Key Play: Vander Esch 7 interception return to Philadelphia 26. Dallas 51, Philadelphia 20.
Phi_Q.Watkins 36 pass from Minshew (pass failed), 1:50. Drive: 15 plays, 75 yards, 6:46. Key Plays: Minshew 11 pass to Q.Watkins on 3rd-and-12; Gainwell 3 run on 4th-and-1; Gainwell 3 run on 3rd-and-3; Minshew 2 pass to Ward on 3rd-and-6; Minshew 9 pass to Gainwell on 4th-and-4. Dallas 51, Philadelphia 26.
A_69,796.
|Dal
|Phi
|FIRST DOWNS
|22
|22
|Rushing
|9
|9
|Passing
|13
|11
|Penalty
|0
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|8-13
|10-18
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|2-2
|3-3
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|475
|315
|Total Plays
|61
|70
|Avg Gain
|7.8
|4.5
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|171
|149
|Rushes
|32
|33
|Avg per rush
|5.344
|4.515
|NET YARDS PASSING
|304
|166
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-1
|3-22
|Gross-Yds passing
|305
|188
|Completed-Att.
|22-28
|20-34
|Had Intercepted
|0
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|10.483
|4.486
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|9-6-6
|6-5-3
|PUNTS-Avg.
|1-44.0
|3-29.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|81
|84
|Punt Returns
|1-11
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-63
|3-84
|Interceptions
|1-7
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|5-44
|3-30
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|27:37
|32:23
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 18-87, Clement 7-58, Hardy 3-26, I.Smith 1-4, Rush 3-(minus 4). Philadelphia, Gainwell 12-78, Huntley 13-51, Reagor 3-10, Minshew 5-10.
PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 21-27-0-295, Rush 1-1-0-10. Philadelphia, Minshew 19-33-1-186, Ward 1-1-0-2.
RECEIVING_Dallas, C.Wilson 5-119, Cooper 5-79, Clement 4-22, Schultz 3-21, Lamb 2-45, Sprinkle 1-10, Jarwin 1-6, Elliott 1-3. Philadelphia, Watkins 5-84, Gainwell 4-9, Smith 3-41, Ty.Jackson 3-22, Reagor 2-19, Rodgers 2-11, Ward 1-2.
PUNT RETURNS_Dallas, Lamb 1-11. Philadelphia, Ward 1-0.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Dallas, Clement 3-63. Philadelphia, Huntley 3-84.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Dallas, Joseph 7-2-0, Kazee 4-2-0, Neal 4-1-0, Vander Esch 3-3-0, Gallimore 3-2-0, Lawrence 3-1-1, Basham 3-0-1, Gifford 3-0-0, Wright 2-2-0, Hooker 2-1-0, Lewis 2-1-0, Gregory 2-0-0, Odighizuwa 1-2-0, D.Wilson 1-2-0, Hill 1-1-.5, Coyle 1-1-0, Armstrong 0-3-.5, Golston 0-2-0, Watkins 0-1-0. Philadelphia, Wallace 8-0-0, Chachere 5-0-0, J.Scott 4-1-1, Bradley 4-1-0, P.Johnson 2-3-0, Ridgeway 2-1-0, M.Williams 2-1-0, Elliss 2-0-0, Vincent 2-0-0, Wilson 1-3-0, Ta.Jackson 1-2-0, Mayden 1-1-0, McCain 1-1-0, McPhearson 1-1-0, R.Williams 1-1-0, Rodgers 1-0-0, Tuipulotu 0-2-0, Gowan 0-1-0, Malveaux 0-1-0, Stevens 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Dallas, Vander Esch 1-7. Philadelphia, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Ron Torbert, Ump Mark Pellis, HL Kevin Codey, LJ Mark Steinkerchner, FJ Ryan Dickson, SJ Keith Washington, BJ Tony Josselyn, Replay Saleem Choudhry.