|Indianapolis
|10
|3
|6
|0
|—
|19
|Dallas
|7
|14
|0
|33
|—
|54
First Quarter
Ind_FG McLaughlin 52, 10:49.
Dal_Lamb 20 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 4:50.
Ind_Dulin 14 pass from Ryan (McLaughlin kick), 2:37.
Second Quarter
Dal_Pollard 2 run (Maher kick), 10:16.
Ind_FG McLaughlin 34, 1:47.
Dal_Gallup 13 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), :13.
Third Quarter
Ind_Pierce 15 pass from Ryan (pass failed), 3:43.
Fourth Quarter
Dal_Gallup 3 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 13:52.
Dal_Hooker 38 fumble return (pass failed), 13:34.
Dal_Pollard 30 run (kick blocked), 9:46.
Dal_Elliott 4 run (Maher kick), 6:06.
Dal_Davis 23 run (Maher kick), 2:25.
A_93,086.
|Ind
|Dal
|First downs
|18
|23
|Total Net Yards
|309
|385
|Rushes-yards
|30-106
|34-220
|Passing
|203
|165
|Punt Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|8-212
|3-64
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-31
|3-26
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-37-3
|20-30-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-30
|1-5
|Punts
|3-39.667
|4-49.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-88
|3-43
|Time of Possession
|31:19
|28:41
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Indianapolis, Taylor 21-82, Moss 3-18, Jackson 2-6, Campbell 1-2, Ryan 3-(minus 2). Dallas, Pollard 12-91, Elliott 17-77, Davis 3-29, Lamb 2-23.
PASSING_Indianapolis, Ryan 21-37-3-233. Dallas, Prescott 20-30-1-170.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Pierce 4-86, Campbell 4-43, Granson 4-19, Taylor 3-21, Woods 2-28, Pittman 2-16, Dulin 1-14, Alie-Cox 1-6. Dallas, Lamb 5-71, Gallup 4-23, Elliott 3-14, Schultz 2-33, N.Brown 2-15, Pollard 2-15, Ferguson 2-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.